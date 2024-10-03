How to Have a Gilmore Girls Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are a fan of Gilmore Girls, you know that Fall is your season to shine. You can bring this television show into your life in so many ways this autumn. Whether it’s wearing comfy sweaters, watching feel-good movies, or drinking coffee at your favorite cafe, you can be the main character in your own Gilmore Girls Fall.

Coffee, coffee, coffee!

The first way you can bring the comfort of Gilmore Girls into your life is to drink Lorelai and Rory’s favorite drink (coffee!) at a cute, little coffee shop. If you don’t like coffee you could have some delicious tea or chai. You could even be studious like Rory and do your homework, study, or read while sipping. Going to a diner could also be a nice way to experience the ambiance of this amazing show.

Romcom movies with warm lights

Watching romantic or romantic comedies during this time of year can feel very comforting. Cozy up with your favorite movie, dim your lights, and you will definitely feel like you are living the Gilmore Girl life. You could even make it into a girls’ night with your best friends, and order some takeout pizza or Chinese food just like the mother-daughter duo do. Or, if you need a self-care night, this could be a great way to go about it.

Cozy knit sweaters

You can be sure to feel like you are Rory or Lorelai Gilmore with a wardrobe of fuzzy, oversized knit sweaters. Pair this with your favorite skirt or jeans and take in your main character moment. You can even shop for these at local thrift shops or small stores if you are a college student and are looking to save money. Having a stylish autumn outfit can also help you feel more confident and happy during the season.

Attend local community events

This Fall, if there are community events such as pumpkin picking, book sales, or craft fairs, attending them may help you feel like a Stars Hollow resident. Activities like these can feel like you are living in a small, everybody-knows-everybody town. You could participate in these alone or with your friends or family.

A good book and Fall candle

Tune into your inner Rory Gilmore by sitting down with a good book. Light a Fall scented candle, and make your room feel cozy with warm lights. Although Rory loves classics from authors like Mark Twain and Charles Dickens, you could read any genre you love. If you really enjoy reading you could even go as far as annotating the books on your list for this autumn.

It is established that Fall is the season for Gilmore Girls lovers, filled with everything warm. Warm cinnamon rolls, warm lights and candles, and warm sweaters. You can apply the Gilmore lifestyle in anything you do this season, as long as it’s cozy and comforting.