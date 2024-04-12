The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not to brag, but my roommates and I have made our dorm into a cute and cozy space. On top of that, we’ve also made it a sensory-friendly space for the three of us. We each have difficulties with sensory processing, such as sensitivity to loud noises or getting overstimulated in a busy environment. Therefore, it became important for us to accommodate our needs and make our dorm a space where we could relax. Here are all of the ways we’ve made our dorm sensory-friendly.

We rarely, if ever, turn on the overhead lighting

Let me use this article to share how much I DESPISE overhead lighting. It’s always too bright, and after a long day of classes, the last thing I want to come home to is another overhead light. Instead, we have various lamps around the dorm that emit a warmer light than what overhead lighting usually has. We also have gorgeous bay windows in our dorm (perks of living in one of Lasell’s Victorian houses!) that bring in so much natural light throughout the day. This small change has made all the difference, as it isn’t too overwhelming and gives our dorm such a cozy feel.

We each own noise-canceling headphones and weighted blankets

Having our own noise-canceling headphones is great for blocking out excess noise in public and unwinding once we’re home. I also love using mine to listen to white noise when I fall asleep. Our weighted blankets are great for decompressing because the pressure is relaxing. I also have a weighted stuffed animal from Target that I will often lay with while winding down or playing Animal Crossing on my Nintendo Switch. Coming home from overstimulating noise and crowds to my bed and my blanket is always a highlight of my day.

We keep a stock of our comfort foods

We already keep snacks and other food in the dorm for cooking meals, but we always have a stock of familiar and comforting foods. We have tons of boxes of mac n cheese, microwave popcorn, and chicken tenders. We also tend to buy in bulk so we have plenty throughout the semester. While the dining hall is always an option, sometimes we want to stay in and make a meal we love. For me, a big bowl of mac n cheese is perfect after a long day.