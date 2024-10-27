The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many holidays around the world celebrated at the same time as Halloween is in America. These celebrations have many important meanings to the people within the countries.

Mexico

The Day of the Dead, or La Dia de Los Muertos, is a multi-day Mexican holiday, normally celebrated around the same time as Halloween. This day is meant for friends and family to pay their respects to loved ones who have passed. On these days of remembrance, families set altars, called ofrendas, with pictures, favorite foods, and trinkets that remind them of their late loved ones. These altars are placed in many public places, such as parks, museums, libraries, and cemeteries. The idea around this holiday is to ensure that the deceased people are remembered and find their way home. This multi-day celebration is a very important tradition in Mexico.

Ireland

Interestingly enough, Halloween originated in Ireland. Similar to in the United States, children dress up in costumes to “trick-or-treat”, and families attend parties and celebrations. Halloween in Ireland is often referred to as Samhain. It is popular to light bonfires on this holiday because when the holiday originated, fires would be kept and feasts were cooked. Barmbrack, a popular cake on this holiday, is made with special prizes inside, and each prize has a different meaning. If you receive a ring, you will soon be married, and if you find a piece of straw, you will have a good year.

Japan

Similar to The Day of the Dead, Obon, a Buddhist celebration is held in Japan to commemorate people’s ancestors. Halloween festivities in other countries are mainly held in October, but Obon is usually held between August 13th and 16th. This is one of Japan’s major holidays throughout the year. The main purpose of Obon is to guide the spirits of their loved ones. This is done by lighting lanterns in various bodies of water, altars are made, and traditional dances are performed.

Halloween has different names and traditions in countless countries that are important and meaningful to the residents of it. It is interesting to discover and learn about these various holidays, and the festivals and activities held during their time.