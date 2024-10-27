Halloween Costume Recommendations for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would say it’s safe to say a lot of people enjoy dressing up for Halloween. Costumes truly are so much fun to put together and use your creativity for. Whether that is a group costume or a solo, it is something most girls enjoy. However, dressing up in college can be a little tricky sometimes. Here are costume ideas that could be fun or cute in a rush.

Mad Scientist: I think this costume would be so cute, and it is not too hard to do. You could either do a white shirt and skirt combo or if you could get your hands on a lab coat you could wear a cute black outfit under the lab coat. You could use goggles and gloves to heighten the costume. Adding that you could find super cute accessories that look like flasks or test tubes to really sell the look.

Construction Worker: This is another one that is so easy to put together as it truly can be wearing anything with one of the little orange vests over it. Any accessories added could make it so cute overall.

Prisoner & Cop: I think this costume is so cute and yes it can be a little overdone, but it is such a good costume to have as a backup for any night because as we all know anything can happen. Especially as a duo costume or a couples costume, this can be done in such a good way.

Flapper: Personally I do not feel like this gets done enough. It is so simple once you have the costume, but yet I have not seen anyone who doesn’t look cute in it. The costume is flattering and fun. It is a never-fail.

Walking Red Flag: This costume is a backup for me personally and is so cute and funny. All you need is a little red dress or top, red paper, and safety pins. Then what you do is cut out a bunch of little red flag-shaped pieces of paper. With that you then can have by yourself or with your friends take turns writing down red flags on the papers and pinning them to your outfit. I guarantee you’ll make someone laugh.

These are all costumes that can be simple to do and so cute. All with the freedom to use your creativity to spice it up in whatever way you deem necessary.