The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Halloweekend is one of the best times to be a college student who enjoys going out, but it also can be a very dangerous time if you are not careful. It is important to have a set plan and to have a friend or friends who you go out with and will make sure that you can get home safely. My halloweekend included hanging out with my friends, dressing up, and enjoying our time. All my friends are 21 and we knew we wanted to spend time together and stay responsible. We went out the weekend before Halloween and the weekend of Halloween as our way to make the most of our last Halloweekend in college. Night one we spent in Boston, and the following three nights we spent on campus. Whether you are staying on campus or are 21+ and going off campus to have your fun it could be helpful to keep these few facts in mind.

DO: Travel in groups, or with a buddy system. However, when it is so busy and can be rather dangerous to be on your own it is a good idea to stick with your friends.

DONT: I personally would not wear shoes that you will be uncomfortable standing for long periods of time.

DO: I always make sure I have something to eat before I go out with my friends. Even if you are not drinking, it is a good idea because it does get busy and you will want your body to have the fuel to have fun. Another key important note is to make sure that you are drinking water. Hydrating is another key thing for your safety on a night out or the next day.

DONT: Leave your or your friend’s drinks unattended. For safety reasons, you should keep a close eye on your drinks and your friends to ensure that everyone does get home safely.

DO: Respect whatever space you are in. If it is someone’s space or you went out to a club/bar remember to respect other people’s property. No one will want to be around if you are ruining the fun by making a mess or destroying things. DONT: Go out without a plan. This is a plan for a lot of things. Mostly focused on your plan of getting back home safely. This means making sure someone will either be sober driving or that you will be able to get an uber or another way to make it home in a safe way.