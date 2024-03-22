The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently bought a Nintendo Switch Lite as a birthday gift to myself. I’ve been wanting a Switch for a while now, so I’m very thankful that I was able to get one secondhand. I also spent quite a bit of time looking into games to download onto my Switch. I love cozy and fantasy video games like Stardew Valley or Disney Dreamlight Valley, and I found a ton of games that I’m excited to try! Here are some of the games I’ve already been playing or want to get on my Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

I feel a little late to the Animal Crossing community, but I couldn’t wait to get myself a copy of this game! I’ve been playing for a few days now, and I’m obsessed. I look forward to coming home from classes and spending some time on my island. I love how everything is low-stakes, and I spend my days crafting, fishing, or insect hunting to my heart’s content. I also love how wholesome and sweet the characters are, and talking to them always makes my day. I’m so excited to design my island and welcome even more villagers to my island!

Palia

Palia is a free, open-world exploration game set in a gorgeous fantasy world. Having a vast world to explore at my own pace reminds me of Genshin Impact and the high-fantasy aesthetic gives me some serious Legends and Lattes vibes. You play as a human who randomly appears in the world of Palia one day and you uncover the mystery of your arrival by exploring the world. The game also has the classic elements of a cozy video game – farming, crafting, and befriending the villagers you meet along the way. It feels like there is an endless opportunity for things to do, and I’ve already spent a few hours completely immersed in the game.

Mario Kart 8

I feel like Mario Kart is a staple Nintendo game and a childhood classic. This game never fails to bring out my competitive side, and I become obsessed with absolutely dominating the competition. I’ve played Mario Kart Tour on my phone sporadically since it released, but I’m really looking forward to downloading it onto my Switch and playing there.

Potion Permit

Look, if a video game has witches or any magical element, I’m instantly intrigued. If I have the option to possess magical powers, I’m seizing that opportunity. Potion Permit is another open-world fantasy game where you brew potions to take care of the residents of the town of Moonbury. You explore the town and surrounding area to collect ingredients for your potions. I love foraging and collecting items in video games, so I’m looking forward to filling my inventory with tons of potion ingredients. This game looks so cute and cozy, and might be the next game I download!