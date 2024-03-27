The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With warmer weather quickly approaching, and beautiful flowers blooming from the cold ground, it is a wonderful time of year to go on spring dates with a significant other, or yourself. If you are looking to take your special someone on an exciting, spring weather date, here are some perfect options to consider.

Botanical Garden

A colorful garden is a gorgeous and fitting way to launch into the warmer weather. Experiencing the growth of plants and flowers together is a wonderful environment for a date. Here, you can also take some nice photos together for Instagram or just for each other.

Picnic

This is one of my personal favorite dates. You can take a picnic anywhere in the spring; a park, the beach, a lake, etc. With this date option, you are able to bring food and snacks that you both enjoy, sit on a cozy blanket, and just take in each other’s company. If you are a lover of people-watching this is the perfect date for you, as you can embrace the environment around you! If you and your partner are artistic people, you could also bring a craft to do, such as painting or crocheting.

Farmer’s Market

A farmer’s market is a sure sign that the weather is getting warmer and spring and summer are underway. Attending one with a significant other can be a fun bonding experience. If you both enjoy cooking, you could even use what you purchase at the market to make a meal together afterward. It is also nice to take in the fresh scents and the outdoors together.

Hiking

Lastly, hiking a trail with your partner can bring you together more. Taking in nature, the sun, and fresh air together can bring a bout of serotonin to you both. Walking can also allow conversations to flow better, so you can communicate more freely with your significant other.

Each of these ideas is fitting for both a couple and an individual. It can be nice to experience these places and things on your own as well as to get away from the bustle of your daily life. The warm weather, flowers, and freshness of spring bring a sense of growth and renewal to our lives. Taking this in through exciting activities such as the ones above is important.