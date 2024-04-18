The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to makeup, I do the bare minimum: eyeliner, inner corner highlighter, lipstick, and mascara. That’s it. As a college student who works, once in a while, I find myself with a little bit of extra cash lying around just waiting to be spent (this is VERY rare). Because of that little bit of extra cash, I decided to splurge on a new mascara. Since I don’t wear a ton of makeup, I don’t really own any fancy or expensive makeup.

I walked into Ulta on a Saturday morning and it was packed! Luckily, when I go out alone I always make sure to have an earbud in or I get very overwhelmed (a little tip for those who have social anxiety around crowds). The first step I take into the store immediately I am bombarded by three employees all asking “Hi! Are you looking for anything specific today”. Of course, I say “No, just browsing”…which is a complete lie. But, it’s easiest for me to shop when I can explore on my own.

Now, I had a few things on my list that day besides mascara, but for the sake of this article, I’m just going to talk about that. After getting all of my other products, I did find myself a little confused about where to start. What makes mascara nice? Is it the brand or the type of wand or the packaging? The store had calmed down by that point so I was able to easily ask an employee for help. She led me over to this section that I immediately knew was out of my usual price range, but I kept a brave face. The mascara that she showed me is the NARS Climax Mascara. Honestly, I was overwhelmed at this point and just wanted to leave the store. So I took the mascara and ran to the counter and paid.

It’s been two days now of me using the NARS mascara and I’ll admit it, it’s super nice. Compared to mascaras I’ve used before, it’s not super clumpy, nor does it make my lashes feel heavy. It’s also super pretty and coats really evenly. For the first time shelling out on mascara, I’m proud to say I think I made a good decision (except that I technically didn’t make the decision, but let’s ignore that).