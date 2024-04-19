The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Has anyone else noticed they don’t make dystopian movies like they used to? 2012-2016, those were the golden years of dystopian movies. Netflix recently re-added The Hunger Games series, and I have been in my rewatch era. It got me thinking about all the other movies of that time, I miss them. So, let’s rank these bad boys. (Why am I doing this to myself, I love all of them.)

The Hunger Games

Coming in on top is a no-brainer: The Hunger Games series. I was one of those kids who got a bow and arrow for Christmas, and I did make it my whole personality. These movies are just cinematically amazing. They also got Peeta’s character right from translating the book to the screen adaptation. I also feel like all 4 (The Hunger Games- Mockingjay Part 2) are equally as good. The series and cinematography don’t get worse as the series progresses. Personally, my favorite is Catching Fire, but maybe I am just a Finnick girl. I was also quite nervous about the new one, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. My whole argument is they don’t make dystopian like they used to, but this movie sparked my faith. This movie was amazing. I have watched it at least 4 times since it was released. Seeing the songs from the book come to life, and by someone as talented as Rachel Zegler, was so cool.

Divergent

I feel like I will get some hate for putting this over The Maze Runner, but hear me out. The first Divergent movie is so good. The soundtrack in this movie and the chemistry. Okay, so maybe I love Theo James and enemies to lovers, but what about it? The second movie is also pretty good, but the third movie sucks, and I stand by that. This series is also unfinished, there was supposed to be an Allegiant part 2. Unlike The Hunger Games where all the movies are on par with one another, the Divergent series declines as the movies go on. But the first one will always hold a special and nostalgic place in my heart.

The Maze Runner

Dylan O’Brien. That’s it. Just kidding, there is more. But seriously, can we get a round of applause for Dylan? I haven’t read the books, so take this with a grain of salt because I can’t compare the books and movies. However, I think the pacing of these movies is so great. The build of adrenaline and emotions throughout is intense and wonderful. The acting across the board is phenomenal. The only reason it is below Divergent is because every time I enter my dystopian re-watch, I always go for Divergent before The Maze Runner.

Honorary Mention: The 2010 Lightning Thief With the new Percy Jackson series (which is very good by the way) I thought it was only fair to mention the Percy Jackson movie. Specifically the 2010 Lightning Thief. While there are so many things wrong with this film, I think we can all agree on how iconic it was to put Lady Gaga’s Poker Face over the casino scene. And for that alone it receives an honorary mention.