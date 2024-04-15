The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

When it comes to having compliments given to me it makes a huge difference depending on who the compliment is coming from. Either way, here are the compliments that people have said to me that have made my day so much better.

“You smell good” – For some reason, this comment has always been my favorite compliment I get. I always try to make sure I smell good, but having someone tell me I smell good always makes my day better.

“You look so much happier” – After a long time of people pleasing, I began to care more about myself and how I was doing in general. With that, I have become more content with how life goes, but having someone else notice it makes me feel like all of the hard work has paid off.

“I care about you” – It is always so nice to have someone remind you that they care about you too. Especially during those really hard weeks, having someone say they care can make things feel a lot better.

“You are doing really great” – It’s safe to say as a college student I have always experienced a little bit of imposter syndrome. So having someone give their outside perspective of how I am dealing with life things can make me feel a lot better.

“I’m proud of how far you’ve come” – This comment specifically came from my grandparents / my great-grandma / and my mom. Having these people confirm that I am doing good and that I am making them proud can really help me continue to strive to continue to do better.

No matter who these comments come from, they have always made my day considerably better. I have begun to appreciate these comments along with the way that they make me feel. Especially on those days when I might be struggling more than others.