The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

I’ve dated a lot of guys since I was allowed to, or at least snuck around and started dating without permission, and I’ve dealt with a lot of toxic guys throughout my dating journey. With the amount of toxic people I’ve dated, I started to lose hope that I’ll be with someone that wouldn’t cause any harm to me…until I met my current boyfriend.

Even though we’ve only been dating for about three weeks, he’s already shown that he’s not the same as the others. He’s treated me in a way none of my previous exes had, and it made me believe that I actually deserve to be treated with care, love and like a princess. Throughout my small time with my new boyfriend, he has apologized for upsetting me and changed his behaviors, he opens the door for me all the time and even gets mad when I open my door, he checks in on me every few minutes when he’s hanging out with friends, always double checks that I’m alright when I’m quiet, etc.

I realized that a lot of my exes didn’t even do a fraction of the things he does, in fact, the majority of them thought that it wasn’t necessary to do most of those things. If I were to tell them that their behavior was upsetting me, some would apologize but not change it and the rest would tell me that I’m being sensitive. As soon as I would buy them something, the majority of them would start to use me for my money. I keep thinking that my boyfriend will do the same thing but he hasn’t, he even actively hates that type of behavior, and it makes me understand that I’m scarred from the toxicness I dealt with before, I keep believing he’s going to do something toxic, making me see him as the same as the others, but he keeps proving me wrong.

Please prove me wrong more, I want you to be something new to me. Something worthy, something healthy.