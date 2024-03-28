All the Movies I’ve Watched for Lasell Classes, Ranked

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being an English major means reading a lot of books. Luckily taking classes in the humanities also means you get to engage with different types of art. Add in some electives, and over the course of my time here at Lasell I’ve been able to take in a lot of movies. From a class on Spanish language films to an Intro to TV and Movies, the list has gotten pretty long. I wanted to look back and see what kind of films I’ve had to watch over my college career and what impressions they made on me. These are ranked compared to the other films on the list, so I might have liked a film less than something I watched out of class but it ranks highly here.

13. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Bottom of the list is 2020’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things. I watched this for a humanities class, and I’ll admit I did not understand it. While I think the performances were great (especially Jessie Buckley’s) it went over my head in a way that made me feel kind of stupid. I think it’s probably a better watch if you get more of the references it makes.

12. All About My Mother

This was one of the films I had to watch for my Spanish language film class and I’ll be honest I don’t really remember anything that happens in it. I will say it had some good LGBTQ+ representation in it though. It also is from a director I discovered in that class, Pedro Almodóvar, who I have come to love.

11. Pleasantville

I watched Pleasantville for my film and TV class. While of course, I loved it at first because it stars the ever-iconic Reese Witherspoon, I really don’t remember any specific plot points. I thought it was well-made and interesting, but definitely not a favorite.

10. Maria Full of Grace

Maria Full of Grace was another movie for Spanish class. It’s a pretty intense story about a young woman who has to traffick drugs across the border into the United States. I remember it making me tear up. Super thoughtful film, but it didn’t stick out to me for other reasons.

9. Volver

This is the first Pedro Almodóvar film that really stuck with me. It’s full of his signature bright colors and stars his favorite actress Penelope Cruz. The story was emotional but comedic, and absolutely made me tear up. It has an amazing female cast that really shines.

8. El Último Verano de la Boyita (The Last Summer of the Boyita)

This movie will make you cry! Focusing on two young kids who become friends right as they struggle with puberty, it’s such a touching movie. I thought it was really well made and the young actors were amazing. It also has some good LGBTQ+ representation that was both tragic and heartwarming.

7. The Color Purple (1985)

I watched 1985’s The Color Purple for my queer literature class after we read the book. I have no shame in saying the book was better. This version of the story takes a weird comedic tone that I just don’t understand or enjoy. I think it really undermines some of the more dramatic scenes. However, it is visually very beautiful and the performances are amazing.

6. También la Lluvia (Even the Rain)

Gael García Bernal is absolutely my celebrity crush. If you’ve seen Y Tu Mamá También you know what I’m talking about. This was the first film I saw him in and he was amazing in it. It is a really hard-hitting story about documentary filmmakers interacting with indigenous culture and modern politics. While great, I didn’t visually enjoy it as much as some of the others on the list.

5. The Motorcycle Diaries

Another Gael García Bernal film! This movie follows the young life of political revolutionary Che Guevara, who is played by Bernal. I don’t know what to say other than that this movie really charmed me. It was just one slice of this man’s whole life, and it was a perfectly written slice. I can see myself going back and rewatching this.

4. Adaptation

Despite having the same director, Adaptation unlike I’m Thinking of Ending Things is weird in a fun way. The movie stars Nicholas Cage playing both the writer/director of the movie and his fictional twin. I really can’t even explain the plot, it’s so wild. Just go watch it and see for yourself.

3. Roma

Roma deserves all the praise it gets. It is a beautifully made black-and-white film about an indigenous maid in 1970s Mexico City. It had me gasping, crying, and sitting in long thoughtful silence. I think it really captures the beauty of cinema.

2. La Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)

I think everyone who has had to watch a movie for a Spanish class has watched La Misma Luna. It’s just that iconic! The film follows the separation between a young mother who has crossed the border in America to be able to support her son, and her young son who has left home to go find her. It will have you bawling your eyes out, I swear. It’s just so gorgeous and funny and charming, go watch it.

1. The Banshees of Inisherin

Funny enough, I watched The Banshees of Inisherin for the same class as I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Luckily, this one was much better. Like Roma, this film deserves all the hype it gets. It’s visually stunning, beautifully acted, and heart-wrenching. I remember everything that happened, proving just how impactful it is. Plus it has some amazing Irish accents from some amazing Irish actors and a great mini donkey. I’m so glad I had to watch it for class because it is now one of my all-time favorites.