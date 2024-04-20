The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Please note: Cannabis is not legal in all states. Her Campus is not promoting the illegal use, or underage use, of cannabis. The author of this article is over the age of 21.

Listening to music when you’re high is an other-worldly experience that I highly recommend. In honor of 4/20 coming up, here are some of my song recs for the perfect vibey evening.

To Be Loved – Aurora & Askjell

If I’m making a playlist, Aurora is almost always guaranteed to be on it. I admittedly kept skipping this song until recently before discovering it has a really amazing bridge, and then it ended up on repeat.

Symptom of Life – WILLOW

Every time I stumble on a WILLOW song, it’s a banger, and this one is no exception. I’ll listen to this song any time of day, but it hits even harder after an edible.

To parallel the song’s chorus – this song is a vibe and a great one at that.

End of Beginning – Djo

I’d never fully listened to this viral TikTok song until recently, but I’m glad I did. It also took a couple of listens before I put two and two together that Djo is, in fact, Joe Keery.

Desde Que O Samba É Samba – Caestano Veloso e Gilberto Gil

This one’s definitely the oddball, but I find it very comforting, although as I understand it, lyrically it’s the opposite. I found a translated version of the lyrics and it’s actually a little melancholy …but to my untrained ears, it reminds me of Animal Crossing and makes me want to cuddle up and enjoy a cozy, buzzed evening.

Cherry Blossom – Kacey Musgraves

I heard this song playing on a store’s radio and immediately Shazam-ed it. This is 1000% a solo-dance-party-in-your-bedroom song.

Cognitive Dissonance – Sophie Holohan

The harmonies? The guitar? This song is always a bop, but feeling the music on another level while high is unmatched.

Fallen Fruit – Lorde

Everything about the musicality of this song feels like the embodiment of a good high.

Stimela – Wynter Gordon

I think this song is amazing in every capacity. My only major issue is that the YouTube version is not the same as the one on Spotify, and the one on YouTube is far superior.

Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode

This broody song is very smooth. My only issue is that it’s a little repetitive, which is one of my music pet peeves, but I’m less bothered about it when I’m stoned.