The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Oregon is a beautiful state to explore, with towering trees, eye-catching mountains, and a beautiful coast. This month I was lucky enough to be able to visit this amazing part of the country, as my best friend goes to school there. We were able to take a drive to the coast, visit quaint shops, and hike along a rushing river. I would go back in a heartbeat to experience this all over if I could. Here is a list of all the parts I got to experience on my four-day trip.

I have heard that the West Coast is far different from the East, but I could not envision it until I saw it in person. The rocky, cliff-lined coast of the West is completely enchanting. The ocean felt so wide from the lookout we visited, with a lighthouse resting atop the trail. I love the vast, open oceans on the East Coast, however, I had never seen an ocean with cliffs and stones covering the shore, so this was all beautiful and unique to me.

Newport, Oregon, is lined with quaint little gift and candy shops. If you visit, be sure to try the clam chowder as it is fresh and delicious. The stores include homemade candy, local glass-blowing items, and many souvenirs. Also located in Newport is the Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum which I unfortunately was unable to visit. We were fortunate enough to take a look at the Oregon Coast Aquarium as well, which is also in Newport, Oregon. Most of this Aquarium is located outside, allowing visitors to walk through caves and tunnels and experience the animals in a more open environment.

On my last full day in Oregon, we drove to a hiking spot. Here, we walked for only about two miles but saw a beautiful river and crossed multiple scenic bridges. Oregon is a wet state at this time of year but if you bundle up and dress appropriately for the weather, then you can enjoy the beautiful nature it provides. Do not make the mistake of forgetting a rain jacket and boots like I did. Thankfully I was able to borrow some, but keep in mind that during the winter and spring, it can be very cold, snowy, and rainy there. On this day we also visited a thrift store. We went to ‘the Bins’ so there was a lot to choose from. I believe that the style out west is amazing and I was happy to make a lot of great finds to bring home for only seven dollars!

If you have been toying with visiting a beautiful and unique state out west like Oregon, this is your sign. The nature is gorgeous, and the adventures you will go on are like no other.