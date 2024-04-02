This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Relationships can be tough at times, but learning your partner’s love languages is a better way to understand them and prevent issues. There are 5 types of love languages: acts of service, quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, and receiving gifts.

Acts of Service

Acts of service includes doing tasks for your partner, big or small, but what makes this special is when they are things the partner doesn’t have to ask for. These acts of service could also be done together, not just one partner doing something for the other. Examples can include taking the trash out or helping them make dinner. This shows you’re willing to be there for your partner even with daily tasks, but it also helps them by taking something off their plate.

Quality Time

This love language is when partners spend uninterrupted one on one time together. You spend focused time with each other and take time to connect. It’s important to avoid distractions, such as one’s phone. Examples of this love language can include going on special dates, trying something new or even having a cozy night together.

Physical Touch

Physical touch is definitely a popular love language. Partners who value this love language like to be close to each other a lot. Examples include giving hugs and kisses, taking naps together, and cuddling while watching movies or TV.

Words of Affirmation

Words of affirmation are when a partner likes to be given encouragement and appreciation. Their partner should be trying to lift them up and make them feel good through words. Examples of this can include unexpected notes or texts throughout the day. Say your partner would do well on an exam; you would want to make them feel good with statements like “that’s amazing!!” and “I’m so proud of you!!”

Receiving Gifts

This love language may seem intimidating. People often associate the word “gifts” with spending money, but that doesn’t have to be the only way of giving gifts. Examples of this can include buying your partner flowers or food on your way home from work or even making them something that they will hold on to such as a card.