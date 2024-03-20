Subtle Ways to Express Your Interests  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Do you ever think “I wish I could show people what I like so that, if they like it too, we can be friends”? Or maybe you simply think “how can I subtly show everyone how cool I am?” With these simple ideas, you can do just that:

Pins & Buttons

This one is one of my personal favorites just because of how cool pins can be. I am a big pin collector. I have a board for all the Disney pins I collect when I visit the park, and I have a board for my Hard Rock Cafe pins that I collect when I travel. On my backpack, I have matching pins with other people, which I think is a fun way to have a connection with the people I’m away from while at school. For example, I have the same PB & J pin as my boyfriend. I also have a button pin of one of my favorite bands and a military-related pin to show I’m a military kid. Pins are often easy to find and buy, and they have varying prices. Etsy often has adorable handmade pins that range from cheap to pricey, while Amazon tends to offer packs for an affordable price.

Stickers

This way of expressing interest is extremely popular and easy to do, as stickers are very easy to come by and can be put on multiple things. I typically put my stickers on my water bottle, as it is something that I take everywhere. I also place them on my laptop cover so they can be easily seen by my peers. I’ve even gotten compliments on them that started conversations. My favorite websites to buy stickers are Redbubble and Amazon, as they have a variety to choose from. Artists often turn their work into stickers too and sell them on Etsy as well.

Jewelry

If you are a big accessories person, then this is a great way to show your interest. I find that earrings are one of the best pieces of jewelry, because you can just put them in and kind of forget about them. I personally choose to go with rings as a way to express my interest. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved mermaids, so I have a mermaid ring to show that off. I also love nature, so my other favorite ring is a dragonfly. Rings are also easily seen by others, so that makes them one of my favorite pieces of jewelry to wear.