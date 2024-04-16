This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

With spring in session, it is the perfect weather for picnics. There are multiple things that can go into having an epic picnic, but they don’t have to be complicated, and you don’t necessarily have to have a picnic basket. Below are my tips for planning a great picnic:

Location

I believe the best places for picnics are free ones, specifically free parks. In most local areas, there are tons of free parks that are great for a natural setting. There are also gardens that may cost some money to get into but have even more florals and greenery to observe. In terms of being outside, make sure you don’t go after it rains, because the ground could still be muddy or squishy.

Food

Probably the most important part of a picnic is the food. You want things that aren’t going to be super messy or high maintenance. Foods I like to buy include sliced fruit, sushi rolls, pizza slices, and crackers and cheese. Foods I like to make include dips, cookies, and tea sandwiches (I usually make cucumber ones or peanut butter and banana ones). These foods are nice because they require little to zero plates and utensils to enjoy, making that one less thing to pack. You can enjoy them out of the packaging or container, making it super simple. You can pretty much bring anything to a picnic if you just plan on how you’re going to consume it. In terms of drinks, I like to bring something like juice boxes or bottles of sparkling cider to share with my friends.

Materials

You can’t have a picnic without a picnic blanket or some sort of towel. You don’t need a basket.. I just use my tote bag when it comes to packing materials. Packing a trash bag makes it much more efficient to clean up. If needed, I pack paper plates and cups I have lying around my house, also making clean up more efficient. Some miscellaneous items I also like to pack include bug spray, depending on the time of year, as well as a speaker for light background music, but it’s really up to what one likes to bring along.