Judging Books By Their Covers: The Five Prettiest Books in my Library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Wild Blue Wonder by Carlie Sorosiak

There’s something so charming about the simple blueberry and flower line art on this cover.

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick

The monochrome blue design contrasts so sharply against the red glasses and red text. And the subtle silhouette detail in the glasses is to die for (pun intended)!

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

The perfect visual representation of the tangled web of mysteries in Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Even before I read this book, I was attracted to the bright colors and watercolor-esque design. Now that I’ve read Remarkably Bright Creatures and it has become one of my favorite books, the cover illustrations are even more special.

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert

I love that this cover utilizes contrast in both the color choices and shininess. It’s not as obvious in photographs as in real life, but the gold design is very glossy, while the black background is matte. I also enjoy how this cover masterfully weaves so many story elements into a cohesive illustration.