Traditional candy-filled Easter baskets are amazing, but sometimes it can be fun to mix it up. Below are five alternative Easter basket ideas.

  1. Baking basket 

A baking basket is great for anyone who loves to create their own sweet treats. Many items can be themed for Easter or purchased in a springy, pastel color to be semi-festive. 

Suggested items: 

  • Easter-themed cookie cutters
  • Easter-themed cupcake wrappers 
  • Cupcake tray 
  • Spring-themed sprinkles 
  • Mini rubber spatula 
  • Pastel food dyes 
  • Piping bags
  1. Garden basket 

Spring is just around the corner, and with it, flowers! Give any green thumb this garden basket to jump-start their flower beds. Swap out the traditional basket for a flower pot or large watering can to take this basket the extra mile. 

Suggested items:

  • Seed packets 
  • Plant food 
  • Plant pots 
  • Gardening gloves 
  • Mini trowels, shoves, etc 
  • Gardening shears 
  1. Savory basket 

Who says an Easter basket has to be just for sweets? If salty snacks are more your thing, they make equally great basket stuffers.

Some of my favorites: 

  • Goldfish
  • Cheez-its
  • Popcorn 
  • Ritz crackers 
  • Trail mix 
  1. Quiet night in basket 

Perfect for the homebodies who want nothing more than to sit back and relax on a calm evening. 

Suggested items:

  • Journal 
  • Pens 
  • Book 
  • Blanket 
  • Tea or coffee 
  • Socks 
  • Candle 
  • Puzzle 
  1. Beach basket 

It might be a little cold for an ocean swim in March, but I know a few beach-lovers who think about weekend beach trips all year round. This is the perfect gift to tide any beach-lover over until the summer season. You could even swap out the traditional basket for a beach bag. 

Suggested items:

  • Beach towel 
  • Sun screen 
  • Sunglasses 
  • Lip balm 
  • Flip Flops 
  • Hair elastics

Happy Easter everyone! 

