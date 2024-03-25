Traditional candy-filled Easter baskets are amazing, but sometimes it can be fun to mix it up. Below are five alternative Easter basket ideas.
- Baking basket
A baking basket is great for anyone who loves to create their own sweet treats. Many items can be themed for Easter or purchased in a springy, pastel color to be semi-festive.
Suggested items:
- Easter-themed cookie cutters
- Easter-themed cupcake wrappers
- Cupcake tray
- Spring-themed sprinkles
- Mini rubber spatula
- Pastel food dyes
- Piping bags
- Garden basket
Spring is just around the corner, and with it, flowers! Give any green thumb this garden basket to jump-start their flower beds. Swap out the traditional basket for a flower pot or large watering can to take this basket the extra mile.
Suggested items:
- Seed packets
- Plant food
- Plant pots
- Gardening gloves
- Mini trowels, shoves, etc
- Gardening shears
- Savory basket
Who says an Easter basket has to be just for sweets? If salty snacks are more your thing, they make equally great basket stuffers.
Some of my favorites:
- Goldfish
- Cheez-its
- Popcorn
- Ritz crackers
- Trail mix
- Quiet night in basket
Perfect for the homebodies who want nothing more than to sit back and relax on a calm evening.
Suggested items:
- Journal
- Pens
- Book
- Blanket
- Tea or coffee
- Socks
- Candle
- Puzzle
- Beach basket
It might be a little cold for an ocean swim in March, but I know a few beach-lovers who think about weekend beach trips all year round. This is the perfect gift to tide any beach-lover over until the summer season. You could even swap out the traditional basket for a beach bag.
Suggested items:
- Beach towel
- Sun screen
- Sunglasses
- Lip balm
- Flip Flops
- Hair elastics
Happy Easter everyone!