This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Traditional candy-filled Easter baskets are amazing, but sometimes it can be fun to mix it up. Below are five alternative Easter basket ideas.

Baking basket

A baking basket is great for anyone who loves to create their own sweet treats. Many items can be themed for Easter or purchased in a springy, pastel color to be semi-festive.

Suggested items:

Easter-themed cookie cutters

Easter-themed cupcake wrappers

Cupcake tray

Spring-themed sprinkles

Mini rubber spatula

Pastel food dyes

Piping bags

Garden basket

Spring is just around the corner, and with it, flowers! Give any green thumb this garden basket to jump-start their flower beds. Swap out the traditional basket for a flower pot or large watering can to take this basket the extra mile.

Suggested items:

Seed packets

Plant food

Plant pots

Gardening gloves

Mini trowels, shoves, etc

Gardening shears

Savory basket

Who says an Easter basket has to be just for sweets? If salty snacks are more your thing, they make equally great basket stuffers.

Some of my favorites:

Goldfish

Cheez-its

Popcorn

Ritz crackers

Trail mix

Quiet night in basket

Perfect for the homebodies who want nothing more than to sit back and relax on a calm evening.

Suggested items:

Journal

Pens

Book

Blanket

Tea or coffee

Socks

Candle

Puzzle

Beach basket

It might be a little cold for an ocean swim in March, but I know a few beach-lovers who think about weekend beach trips all year round. This is the perfect gift to tide any beach-lover over until the summer season. You could even swap out the traditional basket for a beach bag.

Suggested items:

Beach towel

Sun screen

Sunglasses

Lip balm

Flip Flops

Hair elastics

Happy Easter everyone!