My Favorite Iced Coffee Orders

If you’re anything like me, you drink A LOT of iced coffee. Beyond just needing caffeine to get through homework and classes, I love the taste of coffee and all the ways you can customize it. I’ve collected 5 of my favorite go-to iced coffee orders to share and explain why I love them.

Iced caramel macchiato with coconut milk

My classic go-to order is an iced caramel macchiato with coconut milk. I just don’t think you can go wrong here. The coconut milk adds another layer of sweet and creamy to the already delicious caramel espresso blend.

I always make sure to stir this one, as I don’t love the taste of straight espresso.

Iced raspberry latte

While I was originally skeptical about how raspberry would taste with coffee, I am so glad I gave it a shot. Something about the sweet berry taste combines so well with the taste of coffee. A seemingly gross pair of flavors is actually incredibly delicious.

iced Pumpkin spice latte with oat milk

Okay, this one is obvious. Who doesn’t love a PSL? My only possibly interesting take with this is to add oat milk instead of whole milk. The oat-y flavor goes so well with the sweet pumpkin-y taste of the PSL and makes for an even better seasonal treat.

iced brown sugar shaken espresso

Another classic: a shaken espresso. Nothing tastes better on the way to a 9am class than a delicious, sugary, shaken espresso. I like to switch up the milk I use, but I haven’t settled on a favorite as of yet. I am confident that by the end of the semester I will have a conclusion.

iced sugar cookie latte with oat milk

I know it’s still fall, but I can’t help but mention seasonal Winter drinks when talking about my coffee orders. Especially when it comes to a sugar cookie latte. While it’s definitely on the sweeter side, there is nothing I love more around the holidays. A good sugar cookie latte (with oat milk, of course) reminds me of home, winter break, and reading by my parent’s fireplace. What more could you want out of an iced coffee?

While this list is brief, and definitely not all inclusive of my coffee orders, these are definitely some of my favorites.