The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter.

The end of the semester is coming faster than we think. It’s a little bit scary because of a lot of stress. I mainly have projects but I do know that others have big tests coming up. How do we prepare for these upcoming final exams? Well, I have a few ideas. Now, not a lot of these ideas work for everyone but it doesn’t hurt to give it a shot.

All of these depend on what you can and cannot handle. So, choose any idea that works best for you and your schedule. Please know that these can be used anywhere throughout the semester.

These recommendations are techniques that I use to help me succeed. I hope these help you as much as they help me get through the semester.

My first recommendation is to download the Calm app. If you don’t know the Calm app, it’s basically where it has different videos about taking breaths. I know this doesn’t seem like it will help but it does. Sometimes taking a deep breath helps me relax. This reminds me that everything is going to be okay and I don’t have to worry about a thing.

Now, you might think that this first recommendation takes up a lot of time out of your day. I can tell you from my own personal day. That I still have time to take a breath during the day.

You have probably heard this a lot from your friends, parents, or professors. However, please make sure you eat. It’s not good to forget and just blow it off because you could faint and pass out. Trust me as a journalist, I feel like I never have any time to eat. It’s now required of me because if I don’t then I can’t really function. When I say function I mean to enjoy myself and to be positive about what is going to happen next.

That’s from my own personal experience. I’m not sure what any of you go throughout your day. It’s kind of crazy not to believe that we have any time to enjoy ourselves anymore. Well, I don’t have any time for myself anymore as a person.

My next recommendation is to take breaks. That might mean taking a quick nap, talking to friends or roommates, walking outside, etc. This gives your brain a break from remembering all sorts of information. Even before you take a big exam. Personally, this helps me know that I am prepared.

Like I said earlier, you probably have heard this a thousand times and don’t believe it. It’s your own personal experience that can make these decisions.

These are some of many examples of how to take on finals week that are coming up. I wish everyone the best of luck throughout these next coming weeks. Best of luck and just know that you got this!