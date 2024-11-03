3 Fun Fall Activities to do After Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people consider fall festivities being over right after Halloween ends, but that’s not true! Really, fall doesn’t end until the end of November, and neither do some of the fall festivities. Even though a lot of Halloween activities wrap up Nov. 1, there is still plenty to do throughout November!

Apple Picking

One of the most classic fall activities is apple picking, and most apple farms are open through November! This activity could be done with a friend group, family, or even as a date! It’s super relaxing and fun, and most of the time apple picking places have cute cider stations, which is super festive.

Around Lawrence, one of the most popular places to apple pick is Gieringer’s Family Farm, so if their apples are still in season it could be a fun weekend activity!

Axe throwing

If you want to try something new and exciting, axe throwing is a super fun rustic activity during autumn. Even though axe throwing can be done during pretty much any season, it is most associated with fall and flannels. This could also be a fun group activity for friends, or even a date!

Lawrence even has its own axe throwing place on Massachusetts St. called Blade & Timber Axe throwing, so if you’re looking for something to do with your friends check it out!

Take A Hike

Last but not least, taking a hike is one of the best fall activities! Taking a hike costs no money, so it is definitely the most affordable option. Seeing the fall scenery and leaves is very pretty, and a group as large or as small as you want could go; you could even go by yourself to get some peace and quiet! Taking a hike literally takes no effort, just make sure you dress appropriately for the fall weather!

Taking a hike through campus or in the areas around campus would be fun. However, there are some really nice hiking trails not too far from Lawrence on Clinton Lake, if you’re looking to see a new area!

Even though Halloween is over, fall is not, so go have fun and make the most of it while you still can this season!