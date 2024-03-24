The Best Gilmore Girls Episodes To Watch While Waiting For Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach spring, I find myself wanting to get away from any episode of Gilmore Girls that features anything remotely related to snow, hot chocolate, or winter coats. So, here are some of my favorite episodes to watch as the weather gets warmer and the sun comes out.

“Girls in Bikinis, Boys Doin the Twist” – Season 4, Episode 17

This episode contains the most quintessential aspect of a college kid’s spring: a spring break trip to Florida. Rory and Paris realize that it’s time for them to take a break from the cold, studious haunts of Yale and travel south to the sunshine state. The episode has a bit of everything — Paris’s amazing snarky quotes, a fun spring break love interest for Rory, and a reunion with old high school friends. Arguably, though, the most accurate representation of spring in this episode comes in the opening sequence as Kirk attempts to bike Lorelai and Rory through Stars Hollow and fails miserably. Feels like an accurate representation of winter going way too slowly.

“You Jump, I Jump, Jack” – Season 5, Episode 7

Forcing Rory to face many of her journalistic fears, this episode emanates clear feelings of spring as a time of growth, freedom, and an excuse to dress up in fancy ball gowns. Traveling with Logan to one of his Life and Death Brigade outings, Rory gets her first (and hopefully last) life-or-death experience as she jumps off a platform. The scenery and campsite is enough to make the viewer seek a cozy spring night under the stars. The episode also dishes up classic out-of-place Luke Danes, who goes golfing with Richard. Luke ends up selling his soul to Richard on the golf course, a common spring experience that many people can likely resonate with.

“A-Tisket, A-Tasket” – Season 2, Episode 13

Set amidst the trials and tribulations of Dean versus Jess, this episode serves up a fun dose of a rebellious Rory. In this season 2 thriller, the town of Stars Hollow holds the annual “Bid on a Basket Fundraiser.” Naturally, Jess buys Rory’s basket and the two are forced to spend the day together, much to a very jealous Dean’s chagrin. Rory isn’t the only one with relationship troubles either — Sookie and Jackson miscommunicate about living together (but of course resolve their issues succinctly, because they’re arguably the show’s best couple). This episode serves up doses of sunshine and flowers, and even picnics! Food with a side of relationship drama sounds pretty enticing to me.

“Tippecanoe and Taylor, Too” – Season 5, Episode 4

This episode is a special one, because it doesn’t explicitly focus on one of the Gilmores, but instead on the town’s most beloved farmer, Jackson. There is truly nothing that screams spring quite like the town’s most prolific produce man running for town selectman (which is apparently a real position) just so that he can grow even more produce. The episode is packed with some Kirk campaign genius, Sookie in a pink pantsuit, and a barbershop quartet — what more could you ask for? There’s even an appearance from Hep Alien, Lane’s incredible band. The spectacle of this one might just come at the very end of the episode with Luke Danes in a t-shirt (super spring of him) giving Lorelai a goodnight kiss, a sure sign of a happy and drama-less spring ahead.

“Emily in Wonderland” – Season 1, Episode 19

Serving up an emotion filled forty minutes, this episode is sure to tug at every single heart-string. Emily travels to Stars Hollow to spend the day with Rory, where, despite the constant look of confusion on Emily’s face, the two hope to have a good time together. Understandably, this episode is a difficult one for Emily, who realizes how much Lorelai did in the early days of Rory’s life. It wouldn’t be spring without a classic mother-daughter argument about how they love each other but can’t find a healthy way to express it! The episode is filled with sprinkles of change, like Luke’s relationship with Rachel, and ends with the coffee at Luke’s tasting differently (which essentially means the world is ending). It wouldn’t be spring without a little bit of change!