If you’re like me, you’re one of the many people who tuned in to Love Island USA Season 6 every night this summer. This season was filled with all of the hotties and bombshells that anyone could ask for, crazy situations, and of course DRAMA! It skyrocketed new C-List celebrities like Rob Rausch, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page to fame. It was also different from other Love Island USA seasons, with record-high viewer counts. I was invested enough to get on my phone and download the Love Island app to cast my vote for my favorite couples, which is a personal first. However, now that fall has begun and the leaves are turning orange, you may have a slight pang in your heart: withdrawal from the summer of love. Have no fear, this is a list of Love Island must-watch seasons to ease your pain and take you back to that fun, summer feeling.

To start off, we must pay homage to the origins of Love Island UK. There is much to be said for the unhinged episodes of seasons 1-3. To preface there was not an alcohol limit for the contestants yet. Each season proved progressively more successful, featuring many breakout islanders and the introduction of Casa Amor. Here’s to the perfect on paper, ever so fit, banter-tastic islanders; It’s not friend island, it’s Love Island.

Love Island UK Season 2

This season was raunchy, fun, and entertaining. Spotlight stars included islander Zara, who notably caused the shot heard around the world when she had a one-night stand and lost her pageant title, truly tragic news. One contestant even got in a fistfight with another and was kicked off the show on their first night in the villa. While there was plenty of drama, there were other islanders who escaped the villa unscathed, one couple even got married and are still together to this day!

Love Island UK Season 3

Season 3 was my first season of Love Island and it still holds a place in my heart to this day. Spotlight Islanders: Montana! She was my absolute favorite contestant this season. Although she didn’t have many strong recouplings, I was rooting for her the entire time. If you’ve ever seen the TikTok sound, “Sit down. I’m sat?” you have this season of Love Island’s couple Olivia and Chris to thank. Olivia was an original islander and Chris was a bombshell, they stirred up the villa and went on to have their own spinoff show afterward. Perhaps the craziest fact about this season is that Casa Amor originated from it. The separation of island boys and girls and the introduction of new bombshells was perfectly crafted by producers for maximum drama and it all started here.

Love Island UK Season 5

Season 5 was a gem of a season. Newsflash: Aftersun host, Maura, made her debut as a bombshell this season and left a lasting impression. Molly Mae and Tommy were also stars of the season, although today, Tommy may be in the doghouse. This season had almost-boyfriends, situationships, and hideaway mishaps. While it might not be my absolute favorite (that will always be Season 3) I still had an absolute ball watching it.

Love Island UK Season 8

EKIN SU! You’ve seen her, you’ve heard about her, here she is on Season 8. This season had breakups, makeups, previous exes in the villa, and nepo babies too. Gemma Owen, daughter of a former professional soccer player, was the youngest islander to ever grace the villa at just 19 years old. Season 8 was the cool aunt of all Love Island seasons, it was fun, fresh, and 57 episodes of drama, drama, drama.

Love Island Australia Season 1

This season of Love Island had one of the greatest love triangles to ever premiere on international television. Grant, Cass, and Tayla, eaturing Grant as a ping pong ball (to be honest, he deserves it anyway). Season 1 also coined the term “fanny flutters,” which is a phrase I think we could all consider adding to our back pocket.

Honorable Mentions: Love Island Season 1 US, Season 7 & 11 UK (Joey Essex exudes reem).

Whether you love to watch true love happen or you love to hate goofy reality television, Love Island has something for you. Take a chance on these epic seasons, lovers.