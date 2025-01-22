‘Las Madres’: The Power of Grassroots Activism

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we think about political participation, it is easy to zero in on the loud voices of politicians and the endless churn of polarized debates. The news cycle thrives on sensationalism, highlighting divisive rhetoric and deepening social fractures rather than showcasing efforts to unite and solve problems. While it’s true that this reflects the reality of our polarized era, it raises a critical question: to what extent does our input define our output? By fixating solely on the behavior of those at the top and neglecting grassroots civic engagement, we risk reinforcing a political landscape of conflict and division—with little hope for meaningful change.

In today’s politically polarized climate, it’s easy to feel that change is out of reach. Conversations around climate change, racial justice, and healthcare reform often seem to stall, stuck between ideological divides. Amid this stagnation, grassroots activism offers a beacon of hope—showing that sustainable change begins not from the top, but from the ground up.

I recently watched a documentary that perfectly encapsulates the power of grassroots movements: Las Madres (1986), which tells the story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina. These women, whose children were disappeared by the military during the country’s brutal dictatorship (1974-1983), turned their grief into resistance, relentlessly demanding answers. Despite being labeled “locas” (crazies) by those in power, they became a force of Argentina’s moral conscience, showing that when ordinary people unite for justice, their collective energy can challenge entrenched power systems. Through their peaceful resistance movement, the Madres broke the silence regarding the dictatorship’s crimes, fostering the awareness and knowledge necessary to dismantle a repressive regime.

This idea—that change is possible when people come together—seems especially important for us, as students, living in a time when polarization is at its peak. While top-down power often promises quick fixes, these solutions can lack sustainability and fail to resonate with the communities they aim to help. Grassroots power, on the other hand, builds momentum from the bottom up. It is driven by the people who feel the issues most acutely, and as a result, it is more likely to create lasting change that reflects the needs of local communities. But as powerful as grassroots movements can be, they don’t always work in isolation. The most effective social change arises when these movements align with the resources and influence of institutional powers, combining human passion with the impact of formal systems.

The key to making such collaboration possible lies in trust and accountability. In times of political division, grassroots activists and institutional leaders must find shared values, such as improving community well-being, addressing climate change, or advancing public health. These common goals can transcend the barriers of partisan politics, reframing collaboration not as a political maneuver but as a commitment to meeting universal human needs.

Creating these collaborations also requires safe spaces for civil discourse, where people can engage in respectful, open conversations. At a time when hostility often seems to be the default mode of discussion, creating opportunities for dialogue is essential. In such environments, the focus shifts away from winning arguments and towards understanding each other’s perspectives, fostering cooperation.

Of course, this isn’t easy. It’s much harder to come together when the forces of division feel so strong. But it’s often in these moments of deep polarization that such alliances become most essential and powerful. Grassroots movements are uniquely equipped to challenge the status quo, and, with the right conditions for collaboration, they can spark systemic change that affects real, lasting improvement in our lives. In times like these, we must take the lessons of grassroots activism to heart and recognize that even when politics divides us, we are more powerful when we come together in pursuit of common goals.