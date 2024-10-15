The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s October and we are officially in the heart of fall. It can be seen and felt all around us at Kenyon, from the orange and red foliage to the crisp breeze to the pumpkins on doorsteps. It’s easy to feel in the Autumn spirit walking across campus.

Yet for some, the feel of fall may end upon entering your dorm. You might not have thought to create a cozy fall atmosphere when you initially set up your dorm room back in August. Of course, it can be difficult to pack with every season in mind, but that doesn’t mean that now you shouldn’t be able to enjoy a cozy, fall-suited room that feels just as autumnal as walking along Middle Path.

I’ve drafted some tips and tricks to help you prepare your dorm for Fall without spending too much time, money, or effort. That’s not to say you won’t become invested in the process, though — because you can and should!

Warm Drinks

Every dorm room needs snacks, and in fall, this includes warm drinks as well.

Here are some Fall drink ideas to get into the fall spirit that don’t require a trip to Starbucks or even a kitchen.

Chai spice for a traditional hot chai drink.

Chai latte mix. simply mix with any milk for a super quick chai latte.

Hot chocolate, of course

Pumpkin spice hot chocolate — to be extra festive. (On Amazon: link)

For coffee lovers, you can make your regular coffee fall themed by adding a flavored syrup that are popular at many coffee shops like, brown sugar cinnamon syrup. Bonus points if you have a cute mug to drink it in! (On Amazon: link)

Cozy Pillows and Blankets

Another way to make your dorm feel extra cozy for fall is by adding a few extra pillows or blankets to your bed; this will come in handy through the winter as well, and possibly into the spring, if you’re not used to how late it stays cold in Gambier.

You could even swap out the pillowcase of a pillow you already have for one that is more fall-themed, so you can have different options for the same pillow, depending on the season.

Lots of Lighting

As the days get shorter and are often more gray, your dorm may need some extra sources of light to avoid feeling dark and depressing during the daytime. In addition to the obvious functionality that this provides, you can use your lighting as inexpensive decor. It’s easy to find string lights for around $10 to help brighten up your room, fill an empty wall, or draw attention to posters or art.

Photos and Wall Decor

Speaking of posters or art (or as the case may be, a lack of it), decorating your walls is a quick and easy way to really personalize your dorm in a way you can easily change later on if you want.

You can add any of your favorite photos, possibly that are fall themes, but they definitely don’t have to be.

Anything that makes your dorm feel more homey and personalized is going to give it the cozy vibe that is perfect to come back to after a fall day.