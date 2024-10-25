How Good is She Really at Keeping Secrets? Gracie Abrams’ “The Secret of Us” Album Review!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

While she is known for being pretty good at getting rid of people, Gracie Abrams also knows how to keep her relationships, or “The Secret Of Us” private. Ever since she released her first project “Mean It” back in 2019, people have been dying to hear Gracie Abrams’ take on different experiences and feelings. Five years later, In 13 different tracks and only 48 minutes, the singer does just that.

And while I love all of them for different reasons, I will only delve into a few of my favorites here. So buckle up, you’re in for an adventure!

1) “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Without even being out, her now-hit song “I Love You, I’m Sorry” had fans eager to hear the singer’s post-break-up perspective. This song delves into the themes of regret and remorse that may linger in one’s heart, even years after going their separate ways with their significant other. Gracie sings; “You were the best, and you were the worst, as sick as it sounds, I loved you first / I was a d*ck, it is what it is, a habit to kick, the age-old curse / making amends, this sh*t never ends / and I’m wrong again, wrong again”. The lyrics beautifully convey a sense of longing for reconciliation and the complexity of navigating love and heartache at the same time. If Gracie’s “I miss you, I’m sorry” era knew about these lyrics, she would have gone nuts.

2) “us. (feat. Taylor Swift)”

Similar vibes are detected in tracks “Felt Good About You” and “us. (feat. Taylor Swift)”, where the singer juggles between her wanting to make her relationship with somebody work, and realizing that the person she wants to establish a connection with is not meant for her. The lyrics “I felt it, you held it / Do you miss us, us? / Wonder if you regret the secret” serve as the singer’s attempt to confirm that both members of the relationship were deeply in love and that the feelings shared were not one-sided. Swift’s delicate harmonies in the back of the track address the harsh reality of people making promises they can’t keep, unable to learn from their past mistakes and meet the expectations of their lovers; “You never read up on it / Shame, could’ve learned something”.

3) “Felt Good About You”

The line “Felt good about you, ‘till I didn’t”, speaks for itself; sometimes things are going great in a relationship, yet the next second everything falls apart. In this sadder, more intimate version of this realization, compared to “us.”, Abrams comes to terms with one’s eventual loss of interest and admits that sometimes, it is okay to step back and move forward with someone else.

4) “Risk”

For all of the girlies that have fallen for someone they never even knew that well, “Risk” is like a warm hug. It is Gracie’s way of letting you know that even she has found herself in the very same position. “Look at me now / said I wouldn’t do it but I hunted you down / And I feel like I could die / Cause you’re not here / and it don’t feel right”. Sometimes it only takes one thing to make people feel like they’ve known you their entire life. Some do nothing about it, yet others risk everything to chase that spark. This song talks about being invested in someone you’re not that familiar with, as well as the thrill that comes with trying to figure that person out. Even though Gracie admits that it’s wrong (“watch this be the wrong thing, classic”), she reassures the listeners that going out of your comfort zone to establish meaningful relationships with someone can be beneficial in the long run (“Heard the risk is drowning, but I’m gonna take it / I’m gonna bend ‘till I break it / you’ll be my favorite mistake”).

5) “Let It Happen”

I like to think of “Let It Happen” as the cousin of “Risk”, people in relationships are so consumed by their partner to the point where they would let them mistreat them. Gracie talks about the feeling of being consumed by someone and willing to give up anything for them. “I’d bet all my money that I will lose to you and hand you my life / Turn me into something tragic, just for you, I let it happen”. The singer speaks on one having to accept their new self after the razzle-dazzle of the relationship is gone, and being left with the boring person their ex-partner has turned them into; “And now I’m looking in the mirror / You made me vain, I can’t believe I have to be her”.

6) “Blowing Smoke”

At this point in the album, we all feel like Gracie has spiraled enough on behalf of the entire female population. So what’s next? Realizing your worth (finally, phew!!!!). The singer smoothly transitions into feelings of self-acceptance, after examining past relationships with the perspective of an outsider. “Blowing Smoke” addresses the insecurities one may have in a relationship, as one compares themselves to the people outside of it. Breaking up with their lover helps them realize that in reality, the first is willing to settle for anyone that comes their way. The singer sings; “If she’s got a pulse, she meets your standards now / Are your conversations cool, like are you even interested?” showcasing how fast people jump into relationships, without giving it much thought.

7) “Tough Love”

Likewise, “Tough Love” is all about one focusing solely on themselves and the establishment of genuine friendships “not one of them is cooler than all my friends”, instead of “Wasting twenties on random men”. So yes, you’re better off without him (trust me on this one!).

In “The Secret Of Us”, Abrams tapped into the thematic approaches of falling in and out of love, reciting experiences that are close to her heart but also part of universal patterns in the entire world. The singer beautifully ties her record by reminding the listeners to listen to their intuition no matter what, and that losing themselves in an attempt to find love is never worth it.