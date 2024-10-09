Fall Fragrances: My Favorite Bath and Body Works Scents

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Floridian whose only season is “hot,” I’m excited to experience my first real fall at Kenyon College. With changes in both the temperature and nature’s color scheme, it feels like the seasons are actually distinct.

Walking to class, you can’t help but notice the orange leaves gently descending on Middle Path and the cool breezes brushing against your skin. The crisp air is begging for cozy fall activities, like baking fall desserts, rewatching Gilmore Girls, and, naturally, trying out some autumn-inspired fragrances. Here are a few of my favorite scents from Bath and Body Works’ fall collection, from body sprays to lotions and everything in between.

Pumpkin Swirl Cake

If you want to smell like you’re freshly baked and just popped out of an oven, Pumpkin Swirl Cake is the scent for you. Available as a body spray, body wash, and body cream, the dessert-themed fragrance reminds me of elementary school Octobers when I would frolic around pumpkin patches. With a single spritz, I’m transported back to my memories of thumbing through Halloween costume catalogs as my grandmother bakes pumpkin bread.



Even with a lack of weather-based evidence that the seasons changed, I still experienced a faint fall ambience with pumpkin-centered activities. This scent does a great job of getting me in the autumn mood. After spraying the perfume, the sugary smell lasts so long that it almost inspires me to carve a jack-o-lantern or bake some pumpkin pie.

Vanilla Romance

Bath and Body Works does a great job of creating food-related fragrances that truly remind me of what it’s meant to inspire. With their plethora of Vanilla Romance products, it’s easy to surround yourself with the scent.

Not only is it offered as a mist, body wash and hand cream, but the fragrance comes as concentrated room sprays, hand sanitizer and soap as well. Personally, I own the lotion and perfume set, and it does not disappoint. I walk out of my dorm every morning smelling like cookie dough right after a baker adds vanilla extract.

Champagne Apple & Honey

This next scent is the embodiment of autumn. It smells like sipping apple cider while watching the leaves fall from a rocking chair on a porch. Champagne Apple & Honey honestly reminds me more of late fall during November rather than late September or early October. Still, it’s a fall scent that helps immerse yourself in the fall mood.

This scent is available as a car fragrance along with dry shampoo and the typical body washes and lotions. As a self-proclaimed Bath and Body Works aficionado, I can confirm that this is one of their largest fall collections yet, offering plenty of options to choose from.

Autumn Drive

For people who prefer more natural scents, Autumn Drive is a great choice. Rather than a sugary smell that reminds its users of desserts and sweet treats, it combines raspberry, amber, and vanilla birch into one fragrance.

It also makes a good hand soap to put out for guests during Thanksgiving. Like most Bath and Body Works scents, it’s also available as a body wash, mist, and lotion. For a smooth woody scent, Autumn Drive is the way to go.

If you’re a Bath and Body Works fragrance fan like I am, fall means more than a weather change. This season is a great opportunity to try out some new scents to align with the autumn ambience.