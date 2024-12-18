This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

December is finally here, which means the last weeks of classes are upon us and finals week is right around the corner. Of course, it’s also the time where we start to hear holiday carols, see lights strung around the trees, and anticipate a long winter break spent at home and away from the fast-paced nature of our school lives.

For me, after just coming home from Thanksgiving break and spending the holiday with family, it can be really hard for me to get out of “vacation mode” and give all of my energy to studying for finals. I start to miss being at home and watching cheesy Hallmark movies with my family in the comfort of our living room with our Christmas tree in the corner and our dog sleeping by the fireplace. I also start to remember how Christmas used to feel when I was younger and didn’t have the stress of finals to worry about, and part of me wants to keep that magic alive. At the same time, I know I can’t spend too much time doing that and need to focus on being a college student, which means getting all of my finals done on time so I can actually go home and enjoy the holiday season fully.

While it can be hard to set aside time to celebrate the holidays during the last weeks of the semester, here are some small ways I like to incorporate it into my busy schedule.

Trying the holiday flavors at Wiggins

Sometimes I like to get myself a treat at the end of the week, and it’s always fun to go into Wiggins around the holidays and see the new selection of holiday-themed flavors (I don’t know about you, but I still like to get the frozen drinks even when it’s cold outside).

Recently, I stopped in after finishing up my last day of classes for a celebratory drink with my friend. I ordered a peppermint mocha latte and thought it was pretty good. My friend tried the frosted gingerbread flavor and liked it too. All in all, it’s a small yet fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

Taking a study break and going to events with friends

One of my favorite December events on campus is the Village Lights celebration on the main streets of Gambier. It really gets me into the holiday spirit, especially on a Sunday when the last week of classes is still around the corner. My friend and I took a break from studying in the bookstore to step outside and explore the array of vendors lined up on the streets. I also enjoyed listening to the musicians perform, and the general atmosphere of the event was really nice and reminded me of the festivals my hometown has in the square around the holiday season.

Listening to Christmas music while I study

Sometimes, I like to study with Christmas music playing in the background. For me, it’s nostalgic and reminds me of my childhood. While I’m studying, it also helps me to remember that I have winter break to look forward to, and the more time I put into studying and finishing up my final projects, the sooner the stress will be over! By then, I’ll be able to finally rest up and enjoy the remaining days of the holiday season.