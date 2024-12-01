Move Over, Bridgerton. Rivals Is the New Must-Watch Series

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

It’s official: there’s a new TV show to obsess over. Though many may not have heard of “Rivals”, as its first season was released only in October of 2024, I’m calling now that the show will gain traction in the coming months. The show, set in the mansion-filled Cotswolds in the 1980s, is essentially a modern “Bridgerton” except that people have jobs. There’s betrayal, corruption, humor, sex, affairs, gossip, and plenty of yearning men. Can we as a society agree to bring back men who yearn? Based on author Jilly Cooper’s beloved romance series, “Rivals” is guaranteed to be your next favorite watch.

“Rivals” follows Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), a powerful television mogul who recruits Irish journalist Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) to host the newest talk show on his network Corinium. Declan moves his family to the Cotswolds, including his 20-year-old daughter Taggie (Bella Maclean), where they quickly find themselves caught up in the life of rich and power-hungry socialites. Among these socialites is Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), ex-Olympian and the new Minister of Sports under Margaret Thatcher’s government. Rupert is both a loveable and despicable character, and quickly becomes enamored with Taggie despite being in his mid-to-late-thirties. While age-gap romances have always been stigmatized in both reality and literature, “Rivals” redefines the trope. From the slow burn, the forbidden feelings, and glances across the room, the show has me obsessed, and an English accent certainly never hurts.

The show includes many other incredible actors, including Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, and Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook. The budding romance between Freddie and Lizzie is just as scandalous and ship-worthy as Rupert and Taggie’s. I just about swooned when Freddie chased down the train to get Lizzie’s chapters (IYKYK). We love “acts of service” kings!

Further, if you’re looking for a show with DILFS, you’ve come to the right place. I genuinely considered writing an article that was just an ode to Aidan Turner’s fabulous mustache. I’m tempted to read the 11-book series that the show is based on just to get over my post-show depression, as I haven’t been able to stop thinking about anything “Rivals”-related. If I’ve read both Sarah J. Maas’s “Throne of Glass” and ACTOAR series, I can do just about anything.

How did I discover this television show, you ask? TikTok. Though I admit I am chronically online to an embarrassing extent, my TikTok consumption fortunately led me to “Rivals”. After coming across an edit of “Rivals” accompanied by a slowed and reverbed version of Chappell Roan’s “Casual” (likely created by a teenager with far too much time on their hands), I knew I immediately had to find this show. A good edit will do it for me every, single, time.

If you’re wondering where you can watch “Rivals”, as I’m positive my article has already convinced you of its amazingness, season one is currently available on Hulu and Disney+. I binged all eight episodes in less than 24 hours, and season two cannot come soon enough.