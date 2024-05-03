The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer just around the corner, I thought it would be the perfect time to begin discussing our Summer 2024 wardrobe. This year, there are both new trends along with some returning styles that I am very excited to wear. I am going to include a list of my personal favorite summer fashion trends that I have seen so far for this year. So for anyone who is unsure of where to start or just needs some more outfit inspiration, this article is for you.

Linen Pants

Linen pants are a closet staple this summer. I already own a pair of white linen pants from H&M that I got a lot of wear out of last year. There are so many styles and color options you could choose, but my favorite by far is the blue and white striped ones as seen in the picture above. By simply pairing linen pants with a basic tank or tee shirt it immediately elevates your outfit, which I love.

2. Tube Tops

Tube tops are another must-have for my summer wardrobe. They are very easy to style and are not expensive to buy. Once again, there are endless colors and patterns that you could purchase. Old navy has some great styles and they are usually on sale for under $10. Tube tops are extremely versatile and can be worn with pretty much any bottom of your choosing.

3. Button-Up Shirt

Whether it’s short-sleeve or long-sleeve, button ups are a great addition to your wardrobe. They help spice up any outfit and can help keep you warm on the colder summer nights. Button-ups look especially great with denim shorts and white cargo pants like shown in the picture above.

4. Gingham Shorts

Gingham shorts may be one of my favorite trends of the summer. Every time I see someone wearing these shorts I am instantly jealous of their outfit. There is just something so summer about gingham print and I love it. I especially love when a unique graphic tee is styled with them. It is safe to say that I will be adding a pair to my closet this summer.

5. Sneakers

I have been obsessed with Adidas Sambas for quite a while, so of course I had to include them in this list. They are the perfect summer sneaker and have any color you could think of in this style of shoe. For the summer, I am really liking the brighter colors as well as the light grey. If Adidas Sambas aren’t your thing that’s perfectly fine, there are plenty of other shoes that will look just as good.

6. Denim/Linen Vests

Both denim and linen vests are another piece I have been obsessing over lately. The obsession started after seeing the instagram post above, and I instantly knew I needed to add one to my closet. I recently bought a beige linen vest that I cannot wait to style. I am also planning on buying a denim vest to wear to my Niall Horan concert in June, which I think will fit the vibe perfectly.

7. Jewelry

I couldn’t finish creating this list without including my all time favorite jewelry brand, Le Petite Sprout. Almost all of my jewelry is from this small business and it is the best quality jewelry I have ever bought. I think that jewelry is a must have for any outfit and I refuse to leave the house without wearing a necklace. Le Petite Sprout recently released some new spring/summer styles and of course I instantly bought the flower bouquet necklace. I think this necklace will be the perfect addition to my summer wardrobe.

Although this is just a short list, I hope it provides some inspiration for your 2024 Summer wardrobe. I tried to include a good mix of accessories and clothes but obviously there is a lot I did not mention. I cannot wait to wear these pieces and to see how everyone continues to style them!