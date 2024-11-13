Your guide to shopping small this holiday season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know it’s only November, but as soon as Halloween ends, I am in full Christmas mode. In all honesty, I was listening to Christmas music before Halloween, so some could say I’m a bit excited about the holiday’s. It is never too early to start shopping for presents for your loved ones, especially if you are a perfectionist like me who is determined to find the perfect gift for each person in your life.

This holiday season, I will be buying gifts from small businesses, and I encourage everyone to do the same. Not only is shopping small better for the environment, but it also helps support local economies. Small businesses also carry unique products that you won’t be able to find in other stores. Below, I’m going to highlight my favorite local and online small businesses that I will be shopping at this holiday season!

Spruce on Main (spruceonmain.com) Spruce on Main is a local business in my hometown, but they also have a website that carries amazing holiday home decor and gifts. Spruce has a large variety of gifts for all of the people in your life. In addition to holiday home decor, they also carry beauty products, jewelry, clothing, stationery and so much more. There is truly something for everyone at Spruce and their website is very easy to use. Le Petite Sprout (lepetitesprout.com) Le Petite Sprout is by far my favorite place to shop for jewelry. This is an amazing place to shop for any fangirl in your life. They have jewelry inspired by artists like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as their own elegant pieces. Every piece I have purchased from Le Petite Sprout is of amazing quality and has never tarnished no matter how much I wear it. In addition, the packaging is adorable and each purchase always comes with a cleaning cloth and a sticker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petite Sprout🌱 (@le.petite.sprout) Off the Wagon & Red Letter Days (offthewagonshop.com) Although Off the Wagon and Red Letter Days are technically two different stores, I grouped them because they are located right next to each other and share a website. Located in downtown Kent, these two stores are perfect for finding gifts for collectors locally. They have a wide variety of cool gifts including board games, Jellycats, D.I.Y. project kits and fandom merch. They also have great items to use as stocking stuffers! Last Exit Books and CoffeeHouse Last Exit is the perfect place for all book and music lovers! Last Exit sells records, CDs, comics and of course, lots and lots of books. I love Last Exit because it has more affordable gift options but also really unique gifts you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Highland Throwbacks (Highlandthrowbacks.com) Highland Throwbacks is a vintage clothing store in Akron that I recently just discovered. It is a great place to find vintage clothing, especially vintage sportswear. If you are on the hunt for some cool Ohio State or Cleveland Guardians merch, this store has plenty for reasonable prices. They also have tons of cool shoes and other accessories as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highland Throwbacks (@highlandthrowbacks)

Going to craft fairs and shopping at places like Etsy are also great options if you are looking for heartfelt and homemade gifts. As mentioned before, it is so important to shop small, and it always feels great to support a women-run or family-owned business.

I also find that small businesses always have the best customer service, which makes the time spent shopping for gifts fun rather than stressful. The five businesses listed above are just a few of many amazing small businesses whose unique items will make anyone in your life extremely happy to receive them.