5 times the fashion industry proved suits are meant for women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

As Lady Gaga once said,“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping.” Who doesn’t love to see the roles reversed as a woman rocks a powerful suit? While it is 2024 and it isn’t necessarily uncommon to see women in suits, it still channels an undeniable strength.

Women need to remember their power now more than ever, so here are five stunning suits worn on the runway because women get the job done.

Bella Hadid Saint Laurent SS25 Show

Bella Hadid returned to the runway in a sleek yet oversized suit in a recent Saint Laurent show. This look has me wishing I was on Wall Street with her!

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vivienne Westwood, SAG Awards 2000

Although it may not be a picture directly from a runway, this Westwood suit is undeniably beautiful. It displays femininity in a non-traditional way with the structure of the outfit, and Parker absolutely owns the power that comes from wearing suits to the red carpet.

Chanel Spring 2025

It’s nearly impossible to mention suits and not bring up Chanel. Wearing a sleek off-white suit, this model (captured by Isidore Montag), shows that the small details can bring a “boring” suit to life.

Schiaparelli Spring 2025

An interesting take on suits, Schiaparelli showcased a bold new shirt dress, representing professionalism and high fashion at once. The unique structure of this outfit caught my eye. Fashion doesn’t have to be black and white at all, and seeing patterns being used in nontraditional ways is what makes it so interesting for a fashion lover!

Armani Prive

Gold and silver, silver and gold. In this outfit, silver is the winning color! Radiating power and elegance, it is hard to not get a confidence boost when wearing such a piece!

In a time where uplifting women is crucial, I hope these five examples of women wearing suits on the runway helped inspire you and other women in the realm of fashion.