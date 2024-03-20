Welcome to the Show: All about Niall Horan’s 2024 Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour has finally started, and I couldn’t be more excited. I had the opportunity to go to Niall’s Flicker tour back in 2018 and I can’t wait to go to this tour in June. The tour kicked off in Belfast UK on February 20th and it is everything I expected and more. This tour is for Niall Horan’s third solo album ” The Show” but it includes songs from his two other albums as well. “The Show” was released back in June 2023, but Niall Horan hasn’t toured since 2018 due to his “Heartbreak Weather” tour being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. I’m going to cover everything from merchandise, the setlist, what to wear and more!

When I go to concerts I always get merchandise, so of course the first thing I did was research and plan exactly what I’m going to buy in June. There is a variety of merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts and a tote bag. There are a couple of different shirts and hoodies to choose from, but my favorite piece of merchandise is definitely the “This Show is for Lovers” hoodie because it is unique for each city. It Is definitely safe to say that I am going to be broke after this concert.

Next I’m going to talk about the setlist. For this tour, Niall has a rotating setlist, which means that a good portion of the concert is going to be a surprise for each show. There are some songs like “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Save My Life” that he plays at every show, but there are also songs like ” Science” and “Must Be Love” that are only played at some shows. In addition, Niall always plays one One Direction song and so far it has been either “Stockholm Syndrome” or “Night Changes”, both songs that I would be very happy to hear live. I’m going to include the setlist from Niall Horan’s most recent show in Oslo to show some of the other songs he has sung so far.

Lastly, I’m going to talk about what to wear, because if there is one thing I obsess over when it comes to going to concerts it is planning my outfits. I have been struggling with figuring out what to wear so I have been doing quite a bit of research. So far, I have seen people wearing lots of one direction shirts, bows and all things denim. I have even seen a bunch of custom made denim jackets decked out with all things Niall. Of course even Niall himself said that you can wear whatever you want to this tour so if you have a cool outfit in mind definitely go for it!

I cannot wait for my show in June, and until then I will be obsessively watching all of the tour videos I can get my hands on. There are still tickets available so even if you don’t know all of Nialls music, but were once an avid one direction fan, trust me with the fact that this is a concert you do not want to miss.