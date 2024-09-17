We Can’t All Be 365 Party Girls: Going Out Culture and Academics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“When I’m in the club, yeah I’m (Bumpin’ that) When I’m at the house, yeah I’m (Bumpin’ that) 365, party girl (Bumpin’ that) from Charli XCX’s 365

Party culture is all around us. It’s shocking to see just how normalized some of these dangerous behaviors have become. This summer, darling of the underground scene Charli XCX broke into the mainstream with her hit album “Brat.” Her lyrics on hard drug usage and partying were nothing new in the underground rave scene she came from, where that behavior is more typical. This summer her audience expanded. Everybody was posting about “Brat” or utilizing its bright green background and black font as a marketing technique, including major corporations that aim for a “family-friendly” image. It even was co-opted by a major presidential campaign. What does a presidential nominee know about “bumping that”?

All this to say, party culture is so typical around us we no longer consider the consequences and harm it can cause. As college students in high-stress situations and rigorous academic programs, we are incredibly susceptible to the aestheticized, glamorous life of these party girls. “Brat” describes in depth a lot of XCX’s emotional turmoil, but it can seem almost admirable the way she just parties through it. XCX herself describes the “Brat” girl in a TikTok as someone “who feels herself, but maybe also has a breakdown, but kind of like parties through it.” To college students also going through similar turmoil in their personal lives, they are able to relate to the artist. Partying through it is the anticipated reaction for a college student. So many come to college for the first time and become exposed to something unlike they have ever been involved with before, making the pull towards partying even stronger.

My freshman year of college was truly a wake up call. I had never really participated in any kind of party culture before coming to college. My freshman year, I went to a school with a much heavier party presence then the college I now attend. It was in a small town with not much around it. Meaning, I thought the only thing to do was party and drink. A lot. I would be going out around three or four nights a week, but I wasn’t the only one. There were some who went out even more than I did. I joined a sorority where I was surrounded by a large group of girls willing to go out at any time. Seeing people drinking themselves to a blacked out state was a normal occurrence on a night out.

It’s hard. College is such a transformative time. Gaining control in so many aspects of life for the first time. Most college students experience high stress levels or anxiety at some point. Partying seems like an easy out. A way to forget these stresses. Not to mention the social aspect. Many find it difficult to get to know others and keep friends when not engaging in party culture. It can feel like a constant pull of letting oneself be completely taken with party culture.

It doesn’t have to be so all or nothing. There’s ways to go out and have fun while still being safe. Balancing academics with going out is the key to pursuing a social life without succumbing to risks and experiencing the negative outcomes. So how is this balance possible?

One, don’t use partying as a coping mechanism. Don’t go out with the goal of drinking to forget about a bad exam or an annoying professor. Partying to forget or ignore something going on never ends well. Instead, practice healthy coping mechanisms. Journal, do some meditation, talk to someone trusted. Partying should be something fun, something light. Don’t go in hope to forget upset feelings. It will only lead to over drinking and more memories that will want to be forgotten.

Two, don’t let partying be everything. It’s easy to let it overwhelm every aspect of life. Life should not just consist of school and going out. Allow yourself to enjoy hobbies. When I was partying the most, I realized I had forgotten so many aspects of myself. Being the party girl was now my identity. Partying, while enjoyable, should not be your only personality trait. There is so much more to college life.

Three, remember why you are at college. It’s the most basic advice given to college students, but it is important to repeat. Academics come first. If that means taking less breaks during the week to finish all of your classwork before the weekend approaches, then do it. Find the balance that works for you. Just don’t let the party planning interfere with class work.

Party culture is complicated. There are many risk factors, but it’s so normalized at this point it feels like the risks have been forgotten. The most important thing to remember is not letting this culture overtake you. As college students, we probably shouldn’t commit to being “365 party girls,” but it doesn’t mean we can’t still have some fun.