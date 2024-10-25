Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Expectations and impact

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Tuesday, the infamous Victorias Secret Fashion Show made its return. With it’s return, iconic models also made historic returns such as Adrianna Lima, Kate Moss and Tyra Banks. But what is Victoria’s Secret? And why does she have a fashion show? Victorias’ Secret is a retailer focused on sleepwear and other intimates. Remember when you saw that pink store that smelled amazing walking through the mall? Remember how your parents likely averted your eyes from said pretty pink store? Victoria doesn’t really have a secret, but rather a variety of matching sets, PJs and workout clothes for people of all sizes.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began in the ’90s, showcasing sets and models of all kinds. It gained popularity because of its guest singers and iconic Victoria’s Secret Angels. Guest singers sing live while the Angels walk, unveiling the infamous wing design matching their runway look.

The past shows have been marked in fashion history for the iconic big hair, makeup and overall glam that the model industry thrives in. But are the expectations too high? With the recent return of the fashion show, the divide in fans of those who love it and expected more grew. While it was amazing to see trailblazers back in the realm we know and love them in, some fans argue that the show made models’ return underwhelming. From the lack of creativity in the wings, to seeing Tyra Banks walk in a fabulous top and…leggings. The fashion show is supposed to highlight the glamor, but little to no glamor was highlighted in a variety of looks.

On the flip side, you have people like Gigi Hadid, who closed the show with a jaw-dropping look and an aura like no other. Looks like hers and featured singers Tyla and Lisa arguably made the show and allowed it to have that nostalgic feeling that fans were searching for.

Whether you’re a fan of the fashion industry or not, it is inarguable that the VS Runway has made an impact. I mean, who doesn’t remember Rhianna and the VS Angels in 2012? The show has many expectations set to it which often make or break how the show is perceived. Looking into the future, what expectations should be set for the next show? Did this one live up to the ones set thus far?