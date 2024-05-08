Underrated Fashion Icons that Need More Recognition

If you’re like me, you may use social media to look for outfit inspiration. It’s how we keep up with what’s new, cool or trending. But because there are so many out there, it can be difficult to find the right people who really understand your style. So whether you’re a ’70s girl who loves bell bottoms and long, flowy sleeves or a 2024 girl with a passion for leggings and Stanley, there’s bound to be at least one fashion icon in here that you’ll love just as much as I do.
- Mischa Barton
-
Known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the hit show “The O.C.,” Mischa Barton gives inspiration for some of the best peak 2000s looks. With her love for designer clothing and passion for fashion, Marissa’s outfits are always stealing the show. Having a California lifestyle, her outfits are often perfect for going to the beach or going out on a hot, summer day. A few years after the show ended, Mischa was able to score a job as a runway model, where she continued to impress everyone with her stunning looks and outfits.
- Jayden Naomi
-
Another person known for their 2000s style, Jayden Naomi (aka @blackhairedbrat) serves 2000s in a completely different way. Her style is based around the “McBling” and “trashy y2k” aesthetic, consisting of Ed Hardy, low-rise jeans, trucker hats, jewels, leopard print and lots of pink. It’s easy to tell that she gets her inspiration from other fashion icons from the 2000s, like Snooki, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. And, just like them, she even has her own reality show called “Trashtastic Adventures” which you can find on her YouTube channel.
- Jadyn Hailey
-
With a lifestyle similar to that of a real-life Barbie doll, Jadyn Hailey is absolutely one of my favorite influencers. Her TikTok and Instagram pages always offer the best advice for beauty and fashion tips. She even has a podcast called “Busy Yet Pretty,” where she talks about how to live your best life and become an “it girl.” Another lover of pink as well, she often expresses her femininity through her outfits and has a soft, coquette-influenced style.
- Naomi Rosenthal
-
Naomi is a TikTok macro-influencer who often posts about traveling, thrifting, manifestation and fashion. Her style is grunge-like, with looks similar to Avril Lavigne’s style early in her career. Her distinct accessories and way of styling pieces put a unique spin on a typical alternative look. On top of that, her relatable content makes her all the more lovable.
- @Hijabioffthegrid
-
Sarah, or @hijabioffthegrid, is an Instagram micro-influencer who can often be found styling and creating modest ensembles for other muhajabahs (people who wear hijabs). Her usage of knits and neutrals creates simple yet stunning outfits that are perfect for any outing. She also shares on her page different ways you can style your hijab to match your outfit.
- JAnice
-
Last, but certainly not least, is an out-of-the-ordinary, but personal favorite, Janice the muppet. Inspired by the well-known Janis Joplin, Janice is always seen showing off her classic hippie style. She’s often wearing flowery clothing and bell-bottom jeans or a maxi skirt layered with chunky, bohemian jewelry. Her style is a perfect reflection of her flower-child personality too, as she’s frequently seen sharing her hippie-like ideations about Earth and helping others with her fellow bandmates.