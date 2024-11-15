The importance of supporting women’s sports on campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kent State is home to many athletics teams, from the men’s and women’s division one teams to the club teams on campus, allowing many students to continue their sport during college. All of these events are open to the public, with free student tickets, and getting out to these matches is a great way to support the school and find a sense of community this year.

With daylight savings time happening in the past weeks, the days are getting darker quicker. This can be a difficult time for many people, especially college students. One way to get yourself out of your house or dorm every day instead of in bed by 7 p.m. can be going to these sporting events and cheering on your team. Whether it’s on the field, in the rink or on the court, athletics events provide a positive atmosphere for fans to cheer on their team.

While supporting whichever team sport you enjoy most is exciting, one thing to consider is especially supporting the women’s teams on campus. Women’s athletics are widely underrepresented in the United States, and there are still many other inequalities in women’s and men’s sports. Although there is a lot to fight for in the sports world, simply showing up for these women and supporting them throughout their games is beneficial and of course, fun.

Recently, I have attended several women’s volleyball games in the MAC Center. Each game has been different and thrilling to watch, and cheering on the team through every point and strong play they make is exciting. This past week, they took on Akron—the team down the road—and beat them on their second game day in the fifth round. Experiencing a game with a positive outcome is enjoyable, but supporting the team through every game is always appreciated.

As fall sports wind down, the winter sporting season is just beginning. The women’s basketball team has already played their home opener, as well as a second game against Walsh University where they took the win. Their next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. in the MAC Center, where they will face off against Duquesne.

Although these are only two of the women’s teams on campus, many other teams also deserve equal support throughout their seasons. Creating a supportive atmosphere in these events is encouraging for the team, and can be a new and positive experience for the fans. All in all, showing up for these women on campus is an easy way to become part of a supportive community throughout the school year. So, grab your friends and check out the game schedules for Kent State’s women’s teams. Attend an event or two and cheer on all the hard working women on our campus!