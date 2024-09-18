The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’re sitting in front of your bathroom mirror, products spread all around you, squinting as you try to simultaneously watch a tutorial and copy it at once. Sipping your pink coconut refresher from Starbucks (soon to be dubbed “Pink Drink” by James Charles). Little did you know that you would be making core memories. Getting that perfect glitter cut crease or just the right amount of contour (with no blush, of course), made 2016 much more impactful than anyone could have predicted.

Before 2016, it was rare to see people experiment with their makeup on social media. Makeup almost had a stigma around it. That it was to be used just to cover up insecurities and not as a creative outlet. Thanks to the rise of social media like YouTube or Instagram, the world got to see that perspective change and people express themselves through new and colorful makeup looks.

We all remember the iconic influencers of 2016. James Charles, NikkieTutorials, Manny MUA and so many more showed their audience how makeup can be fun and expressive. Who doesn’t love a deep purple cut crease with a red matte lip? Opening YouTube in the middle of the night and watching Jackie Aina convince you to buy her 10 step brow routine was the highlight of our day. It led to so many new and creative minds, ways of connecting with people, and don’t forget the boost of confidence we got when we finally lined our lips to perfection.

Although makeup has changed over time, the basics of 2016 makeup ideas have stayed with us. From fun eyeliner looks to TikTok beauty challenges, the art of makeup remains a special outlet for many. This era was a luxury we didn’t realize at the time. The current “no makeup” makeup trend and “demure” mindset stemmed from people disconnecting from the former, bolder trends. The beauty of 2016 makeup is that you can take bits and pieces and incorporate it into an updated routine, remaining timeless yet fun.

So what are you waiting for? Go turn on some Patrick Starr and reminisce with me!