The economic rise of “Small Business Saturday”

As a self-proclaimed professional shopper, I take supporting the right businesses very seriously. Over Thanksgiving break, something caught my attention across social media. #ShopSmall and #SmallBusinessSaturday were trending alongside Black Friday. I felt inspired to learn more about Small Business Saturday, including the holiday’s history, its significance to the economy and its benefits to small businesses. I also saw it as an excellent opportunity to highlight a few small businesses worth supporting this holiday season.

History

Small Business Saturday is a relatively new holiday created by American Express in 2010 during the recession to help small businesses thrive in local communities. By 2011, the Small Business Administration had joined as a co-sponsor. Falling on the Saturday right after Black Friday, the timing positions it amidst the shopping frenzy but also runs the risk of being overshadowed by the big-box sales events.

The emphasis on Small Business Saturday reminds us how vital small businesses are to our economy. One key takeaway from learning about this holiday is the importance of supporting small businesses year-round, not just on a single day.

Significance to the Economy

During my research, I discovered that the economic impact of supporting small businesses is more significant than many realize. Small businesses make up the majority of businesses in the United States and contribute to creating countless new jobs, thus helping to stimulate the economy. According to the Seattle Good Business Network, small businesses also tend to donate more generously to local non-profits and community causes compared to larger corporations.

Spending money at small businesses ensures that more of it stays within your community. For instance, small businesses often hire local employees and source goods and services from nearby suppliers. This creates a ripple effect that strengthens the local economy. Because of this, many people prefer supporting small businesses over large retailers like Amazon, Walmart or Target.

Positives of Shopping Small

Small Business Saturday not only boosts the economy but also uplifts entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide. Shopping small offers a range of benefits, including community support, environmental sustainability, local job creation and access to unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

“In 2023, the reported projected spending in the U.S. from those who shopped at small businesses on Small Business Saturday was around $17 billion. Since 2010, the total reported U.S. spending at small businesses during the annual Small Business Saturday is an estimated $201 billion.” Small Business Administration

Small Business Administration data reveals that shopping on Small Business Saturday has led to billions in spending. This is a true testament to its growing impact. While it may take time, the goal is for Small Business Saturday to rival Black Friday in importance or perhaps even surpass it someday.

Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season

Shopping small can be as simple as visiting your local car wash, farmers’ market or bakery. There are countless small businesses worth exploring, and I’m excited to share a few of my favorites here in Kent, Ohio.

1.Off the Wagon

For unique gift ideas, Off the Wagon has everything from arts and crafts to Jellycats, puzzles and quirky accessories. My personal favorites are the DIY arts and crafts kits and the wide selection of art supplies to fuel creative projects.

2. Branded at Kent

This store offers a curated collection of vintage goods to keep you and your loved ones stylish this holiday season. From fashionable apparel to trendy accessories, Branded at Kent delivers great quality at affordable prices. I especially admire their exceptional customer service and commitment to sustainability.

3. Kent Natural Foods

This cozy downtown grocery store is a must-visit for organic, local and environmentally friendly products. From fresh produce to natural health and beauty items, they offer an impressive range of goods. My go-to’s include their delicious Kombucha flavors and Tony’s Chocolate Milk Chocolate bars.



Now it’s your turn to find local businesses to support this holiday season. Share your experiences on social media or leave a kind review on Google. It’s a small gesture that goes a long way in helping small business owners. Happy shopping!