Taylor Tomlinson started out as a Christian comedian?!

Comedian and writer Taylor Tomlinson began her “Save me” tour Oct. 4, and I’m not the only one excited about the tour. According to her site, Tomlinson is “notably the only woman to break into the top 10” for highest grossing comedy tour back in 2023. She continues to grow bigger in the comedy world everyday and is now the host of the show “After Midnight” on CBS.

The show is a game show with comedy guests and is also executively produced by comedian Stephen Colbert. On her tiktok, Tomlinson has posted clips of the show and her stand-up revealing that the “Save me” tour highlights some of the religious trauma she carries. Tomlinson grew up in a devout Christian household. She has since revealed that she is no longer religious. Whether or not you can relate, Tomlinson’s comedy is hilarious and does a great job of lightening the mood of such a serious subject.

For those who relate and feel that they carry shame, guilt or fear into adulthood from their religious upbringing, her content may resonate with you. Tomlinson does a great job of using her religious experience to validate others who may feel a similar way.

If you haven’t seen any of her three Netflix specials this may come as a shock to you, but did you know Tomlinson originally began as a Christian comedian? Tomlinson reportedly began performing comedy at an early age in church basements.

However, Tomlinson revealed in an interview this year with Stephen Colbert Jan. 9, the story of how she was fired from a church comedy gig. She was fired after she posted a tweet with an innuendo in it where she said, “I am like a wild animal in bed, way more afraid of you than you are of me.” You may have heard this joke of hers before, however, because Tomlinson continued her success outside of the Christian Comedy sphere. She ended up using the joke in her first late-night with Andy Cohen.

Tomlinson has also revealed that she is bisexual and her content can be relatable for those coming out in adulthood, especially from those with families where that may not be accepted. In her Netflix special, “Quarter-Life Crisis” she said, “My dad is very conservative. He still thinks gay people shouldn’t be allowed to get married.” In her future shows, I would be interested in whether she comments more on her experience coming out to her dad. Although I would respect if the situation is too private for her, her ability to make humor out of serious situations is one of my favorite aspects of her comedy.

Overall, Tomlinson has had an extremely successful career. She is currently only 31 years old and has already reached many successful milestones as a comedian. Her content brings humor into everyday life and mental health. If you haven’t watched her, I strongly encourage you to check her out on Netflix, TikTok or her second season of “After Midnight”!