You’ll hear anyone who knew Iris Apfel say that she most definitely didn’t believe in following the rules. Unlike so many today, she had no fear when it came to expressing herself. Her extravagant looks weren’t a matter of rebellion or even creativity, but simply a physical in-depth look of who she truly was inside. While everyone is always trying to keep up on the latest trends, she always understood the importance of staying true to oneself.

Sadly, on March 1st, 2024, at the age of 102, she passed away due to natural causes. However, she will never be forgotten, as she inspired millions of people all over the world. Apfel unintentionally first started influencing people to be their most authentic selves simply by being her own self. Known for her maximalist style, she was especially known for her bright, exotic outfits she wore that had the ability to catch any and everybody’s eye. In this article, we’re exploring some of her greatest achievements, looks and advice that she gifted us with throughout her lifetime.

While she worked in the fashion industry her whole life, it wasn’t until she was in her late 80s when she really began to gain recognition from the general public. Her career first took off when she achieved an opportunity to write for Women’s Wear Daily. From there, she began to partake in interior designing with her degree in the arts. Eventually, she created a textile company with her husband Carl Apfel called Old World Weavers, which is still running today. Old World Weavers creates traditional, high-quality textiles, consisting of silk brocades, Japanese-inspired designs and so much more.

In her career, she went on to assist nine different presidents in redesigning the interior of the White House, ranging from Harry Truman all the way to Bill Clinton. Her unique designs were also widely recognized by other well-known celebrities as well, such as Greta Garbo and Estee Lauder. A famous quote by her is, “Fashion and interior design are one and the same.” While this is an idea that is widely accepted today, at the time, these were two unrelated concepts.

Featured below are images captured by Richard Champion taken from the inside of her home. You may notice that while it takes a unique maximalist look, it’s simultaneously combined with a classy, traditionalist style.

While she had a lot of impact in the world of interior design, she also had a large impact in the world of apparel. You may also notice that in the photos that she is in, she’s wearing noticeably large sunglasses- something she was especially well-known for. This was because she strictly followed her belief that “more is more and less is a bore.”

In 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art displayed a gallery presenting some of her most beautifully designed pieces styled with garments out of her own closet. These extravagant pieces consisted of vivid patterns, with one even being made with a striking combination of duck, fowl and rooster feathers. Soon after, other museums, such as the Museum of Fashion and Lifestyle and the Peabody Essex Museum, would also go on to showcase her many works (all featuring her excessive sunglasses too, of course).

Some would probably say that the patterns and colors she wore together usually “clash.” But that was no concern of Apfel’s. What mattered to her was that she was having fun and that it brought her joy. Her legacy will go on to create an everlasting impact on fashion designers, stylists, artists and anyone looking to convey their individualism, expressiveness or love for creativity.

The images displayed below depict a basic summary of what her style and wardrobe looked like.