The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Her Week is an annual celebration for our chapter. This year is Her Campus Kent State’s 10th year being a Her Campus chapter. Her Week will be from April 9 to April 13, with each event taking place on Kent State’s campus. These events are also open to the public and are free admission! Each day, panels and speakers will highlight a particular aspect of an informational topic, along with workshops and activities spread throughout the week. Check out the events below that will be happening during Her Week 2024!

Her Media

To kick things off on April 9, HCKSU will be hosting Her Media. The event will start with a panel of speakers: Maddy Haberberger, Abigail Forbes and Zharia’Elizabeth. These panelists have great insights into experiences and careers that will dive deeper into being a woman in media.

Next, Alex Thompson, president of the Female Filmmakers Initiative, will give a presentation on FFI and what it means to be a woman in the film industry along with the value of diversity within it.

This event will include a Q&A, snacks and giveaways. Come to Her Media on Tuesday, April 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Bowman Hall 137.

Her Story: Journalism

We are moving on to our next event for Her Week on April 10. HCKSU dives into Her Story: Journalism with a professional panel of speakers: Lisa Abraham, Jacqueline Marino, Erin Simonek and Rachel Gross. All have incredible professional backgrounds regarding being a woman in journalism.

Following next will be a student Journalism panel of speakers: Kennedy Gotham, Grace Clarke and Sydney Brown. These student journalists will share their insights on relatable aspects of being young women journalists.

This event will include a Q&A for each panel, snacks, giveaways and free Her Week Journals. Come to Her Story: Journalism on April 10 at 6 p.m. in Taylor Hall 226.

Her Story: Literature

Our next HCKSU Her Week event is Her Story: Literature on April 11. It starts with a virtual call with Amanda Miller, who will present on self-publishing and careers in the literature industry.

Following a Q&A with author Amanda Drew, we will discuss what it is to be a female author and stay-at-home mother. This part of the event will also include a book signing.

This event will include a Q&A with speakers, snacks and giveaways. Come to Her Story: Literature on Thursday, April 11, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in KSC Governance Chambers.

Her Future

Following on April 12, HCKSU presents our next event, Her Future. This event will be hosted first, with a lunch and then a presentation by Izzy Stewart, a communications professional who will provide tools and advice on furthering one’s career.

Next, our own two members of HCKSU, President Aislinn Foran and our Events Coordinator Bailey Fair, will be doing a presentation for a resume and LinkedIn workshop.

Continuing, speaker Renee Axiotis will give a presentation on the science-baked ways to produce happiness.

Then, there will be a Q&A with College Fashionista, an online community for aspiring fashion and beauty writers, editors, creators, influencers and marketers.

Last but not least, a panelist of speakers of our HCKSU Alumni, Shelby Rabideaux, Lainey W and Alex Golden. To share their experiences and insights on their furthering careers after Her Campus.

This event will include a Q&A for each panel/speaker, snacks and giveaways. Come to Her Future on Friday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the May 4th Reflections Gallery.

Her Fashion

The last event for Her Week, hosted by HCKSU, will be Her Fashion. It will start with a panel of speakers, Allison Peterson and Zharia’Elizabeth.

Following a presentation by our Vice President, Vera LeCount, about up-cycling, there will be an up-cycling workshop. This workshop will teach you how to up-cycle your clothes and create a longer lifetime for clothing to decrease waste.

The event will then end with a fashion show, during which participants can dress up in outfits they have been wanting to wear and walk the runway, marking the final event of Her Week. The fashion show is optional!

This event will include a Q&A for each panel/speaker, snacks and giveaways. Come to Her Fashion on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Murphy Hall.

Her Week is an honoring time to appreciate Her Campus for all that it is and what it means to our members. We do hope that you can join us in celebrating!