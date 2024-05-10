The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout the semester I never get enough time to read for my own enjoyment, so my physical TBR list gets extremely long. Currently, I have about 50 books sitting on my shelf that I haven’t had a chance to pick up yet and they are starting to collect dust.

My plan is to find a comfy lawn chair by some sort of body of water and lose myself in mystical worlds and fictional destinations. My goal this summer is to read all of my current TBR books.

I am a Sarah J. Maas girly. I have completed both the “Throne of Glass” and “A Court of Thorn and Roses” series and I loved them both. My favorite books from each series were “A Court of Silver Flames” and “Kingdom of Ash.” There is, however, a series of hers that I haven’t attempted to tackle yet called “Crescent City.” This series really intimidates me, because it is a lot of world-building and information dumping right at once. Although it is daunting, all three Crescent City books are on my summer reading list.

The next book that I want to get my hands on immediately is “Powerful” by Lauren Roberts. This is a novella in her “Powerless” series. I just finished reading her novel “Powerless” and it left me on one of the craziest cliffhangers I have ever read. She has also written one of my favorite love triangles, so I am excited to see where that goes in this novella.

The next books I plan on reading this summer are the “Caraval” series. If you can’t tell by now, I am a huge fantasy and romance reader, so this book series is right up my alley. I found this series through Tiktok and I really hope it lives up to my high expectations.

Another series that I plan on continuing during summer break is the “Touch of Darkness” series by Scarlett St. Claire. This series is about Persephone and Hades. It is a dark romance with a bunch of Greek mythology thrown in. It is very fast-paced and the characters are well written. I hope “A Touch of Ruin” is just as good and fun to read as its previous book.

There is one book that I have heard so much about, but I haven’t had the mental capacity to read it just yet and that is “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara. This book is a story about four friends who are living in the heart of New York City trying to make it day by day. I have heard that this is a beautiful novel about friendship, love and self-discovery and I cannot wait to read it.

Hopefully, I will be able to conquer this amazing list of books that I have accumulated during my time at school this last semester. I think that a book getaway is much needed after such a long spring semester. I am excited to share with you all my reviews of these books in the Fall. Happy reading!