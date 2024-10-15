The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fairly new redhead, I’ve been having so much fun when Halloween rolls around. I’m a natural blonde, but that didn’t stop younger me from wishing I had red hair. I yearned for the day I was able to decide what I wanted to do with my hair for that very reason. I’ve always found red hair so ethereal. All of my favorite Barbie dolls had red hair and as I grew up, many of my favorite TV, movie and book characters also had red hair. So, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite costumes for fellow redheads. Whether it’s all-natural or box dye, I believe these are classic and fun costumes all redheads will approve of!

For the following costumes, I will be linking items here and there to help jumpstart the creative process–but keep in mind, you can always start by looking in your closet or going thrifting!

Magenta (the Rocky Horror picture show)

Magenta is a perfect costume for those who love the Halloween classics such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” It’s also a super easy costume to acquire! You can find a maid costume at just about any Halloween store, or with a quick Amazon search. It’s also a pretty easy costume to put together with a few things in your closet! A white button-down and a black dress serve as the base of this costume. Then, add some black tights and boots, and all you need to complete the outfit is a white apron! You could also build it yourself through a couple of Amazon purchases. I found a black dress with a white collar and a white apron/headband set on Amazon. To tie the costume together, I feel makeup and hair is crucial and what makes this costume recognizable. The big curly hair paired with the dark lip and eye makeup is what will embody Magenta’s look!

For more great Halloween costume ideas for redheads, look no further than actress Madelaine Petsch! She’s done so many fun costumes over the years, many of which can be found on her Instagram.

Olive Penderghast (Easy A)

For the girls who love a good romantic comedy, Olive Penderghast from “Easy A” is a great costume! I did this costume myself last Halloween, and it was a breeze to put together. All I had to purchase was the corset and the sunglasses! I was able to find everything else in my closet. It also didn’t hurt that I’m a fashion design major with heaps of fabric on hand, so I was able to cut and hand-stitch my “A” onto the corset just like Olive did in the movie.

If you do not know how to sew, don’t fret! You can simply draw out the “A” on cardboard or cardstock, then paint and tape it to your black top of choice! Iron-on letters are also a great option! This website shows the items you need to make your own Olive Penderghast costume. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Acquard (@molly.acquard14)

Scarlet witch (Marvel Comics/MCU)

After the success of “WandaVision”, the retro Scarlet Witch costume was all the rage. Though it might not be the most original or groundbreaking costume, it is one of my favorites for sure. It has been on my bucket list of costumes for a few years now. I love how there are so many variations for this costume, so if the retro isn’t your vibe, you can choose to do one of the more modernized versions!

There are so many versions of Scarlet Witch to chose from! For the retro, all you need are a pair of pink tights, a red bodysuit, gloves, boots and cape! The headpiece can be made with cardboard, elastic and some red paint! You could even make your own cape buy buy a yard or two of fabric from you nearest craft store! Here are a few more Scarlet Witch costumes to choose from:

Chappell roan

For those who prefer to be more on-trend, recreating one of Chappell Roan’s many iconic looks would be an amazing way to go! Chappell Roan would also be a great costume idea for those who love the dramatic and going above and beyond! While these looks are not as easy to recreate, they could be fun to thrift or to make. You could also do more of a concept costume instead of trying to re-create the exact look.

Some costume ideas could serve as group, trio or partner costumes! Here are four ideas for those who are lucky enough to have a redhead in their friend group!

Poision Ivy (DC COmics)

Poison Ivy is a costume I’ve wanted to do since I was in middle school. I’m actually going to be doing my own rendition this year for Halloween and I’m so pumped! One of my favorite barbie dolls I had when I was younger was my Poison Ivy doll. To make this a partner or group costume, you can have someone be Catwoman or Harley Quinn! My brunette roommate will be joining me as Catwoman!

Madelaine Petsch and her Riverdale costars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart did this very costume last year for Halloween!

Tai Fraser (Clueless)

Tai Fraser, Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the movie “Clueless” would make a cute trio costume idea. With how much ’90s styles have come back into fashion, this could be a really easy costume to thrift or to use items you or a friend already own!

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake makes for an adorable group costume! Everyone can choose what character they want to be! Once again, you can choose to follow the character’s outfits exactly, or make your own unique concept outfits!

I did two costumes last year, and Strawberry Shortcake was one of them! I bought a pink sun hat from Amazon and painted strawberries on it. Then I went to a craft store and got green and white striped ribbon and strawberry shaped buttons to sew onto the painted hat. I also ended up using some red ribbon I already had in my stash! For the rest of the outfit, I thrifted a dress and used socks and shoes I already owned! The t-shirt I’m wearing was also purchased at the craft store and painted by me.

Ginger Spice (The spice girls)

The Spice Girls is a classic and timeless group costume in my opinion. So, naturally I had to include Ginger Spice in my roundup! The Spice Girls can be a fun costume for a friend group, because every person gets to choose who they identify with. Are you sporty, posh or the baby of the your friend group? This costume is also a pretty easy one to throw together through a trip to the thrift store, or a trip to your closet. For the more unique items, Amazon really pulls through!