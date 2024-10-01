In defense of Chappell Roan: Political disagreements and family relationships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Chappell Roan has been in the news constantly, with each article headlined by interview quotes of Roan speaking on her own political views. Accusations have spread against Roan as someone who has betrayed herself and fans, as she is a lesbian who heralds herself a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. This from her refusal to endorse a candidate, stating in The Guardian, “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote—vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.” Due to this statement, the internet is divided on where Roan’s politics truly lie.

For those who have been following Roan, she has quite a history of activism. Roan’s identity as a new age pop princess has been entirely wrapped up in the culture of the queer community. She is particularly inspired by drag culture, with local drag queens opening up many of her shows. Roan has donated to LGBTQ+ charities such as The Trevor Project, For the Gworls and The GLO Center. She declined to perform at the White House, stating, “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come. That means freedom in trans rights, that means freedom in women’s rights, and … it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories,” while performing at Governor’s Ball in June.

Recently, she has expressed dissatisfaction toward both political parties. While there was a large amount of backlash against this statement, it is not an unpopular opinion in America. According to Freedom House FIX, “Voter turnout in the United States among 18 to 24-year-olds for the 2020 presidential election was 48 percent, the lowest compared to all other age groups. Low youth electoral participation reflects apathy, mistrust and dissatisfaction with democratic processes, and feeds into the democratic backsliding narrative.” A lot of this is due to feeling like both political parties are not doing their best in protecting vulnerable populations. Roan believes in showing her politics through activism and donations, as opposed to endorsing any one candidate. However, some still argue it is actually her way of endorsing the other side.

This viewpoint of Roan is often tied to her background. She has never been secretive of her upbringing. In fact, it is a large part of her identity as an artist. Roan grew up in Missouri and has spoken out on the way the political culture has shaped her own identity. As a lesbian woman, she has spoken often on growing up in communities that were outspoken against the LGBTQ+ community. She also has acknowledged the fact that many of the views she disagrees with are held by her own family. Roan stated in a recent Rolling Stones interview, “I have family that are very Republican, and they love me and I love them. It’s so hard for kids who grew up on the coast to understand why maybe I can… understand. And I understand all of it that was in me came from fear because I just didn’t know.”

While not everyone may support those who think differently than themselves, Roan highlights how difficult this experience is for queer people in towns without queer friendly spaces. Many queer people, especially those who grew up in unsupportive communities like Roan in the Midwest or deep south, must learn to live with the fact that not everyone will learn to understand or support them. While Roan has made her own views clear, she also is still able to empathize with those in her family.

While I understand much of the frustrations with Roan’s recent statements, as they’re easy to take out of context, I think a lot of people are purposely misunderstanding her views. I relate to Roan in a lot of ways as a lesbian growing up in the Midwest, in a political culture that does not align with my own views. It saddens me to see the immediate attack on Roan’s character, especially in regard to her ties to her own family. A lot of the discourse around Roan seems to be hinting that she is only playing both sides because she actually aligns with her family’s politics.

I think this situation is really a lesson to those who have had the privilege of growing up in families with the same views as their own, or communities that fully accept their identity. This is not the case for everybody. Chappell Roan has the right to feel love for her family and those who raised her, even when she disagrees with them. This does not take away from her own activist efforts. It’s possible to disagree with someone, and still love them, especially those who have been a part of your life for so long.

There’s obviously a lot to be learned from the whole situation. One, no matter who the celebrity is, it is important not to blindly follow endorsements and do your own research on the candidates. Vote for whoever best supports your own values. If you are feeling unsatisfied with the political state, voting is a way to start doing something about it. Don’t let yourself be swayed by the headlines, one sentence cannot accurately portray a person’s politics.