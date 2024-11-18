How am I supposed to bite my tongue at Thanksgiving?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the inevitability of seeing extended family members grows closer. I am an out-of-state student, so it will be my first time going home since coming back to school at Kent State this past August. I am very close to my family, so the distance can be rough for me. I spend a fair amount of time away from my family—only getting to go home three times during the school year—so Thanksgiving is a time I cherish. I get less than a week at home, so I always find myself counting down the days I will get to be back in my hometown with my family.

Though, this year, I find that my homesickness is being clouded with anxiety. America has just undergone an extremely important election. An election that I knew would change the next few years of my life as a young woman. How do I plan to put my beliefs aside and not cause arguments in the kitchen, especially if an extended family member decides to bring up the very thing that can cause explosive Thanksgiving arguments? I am talking, of course, about politics and the most recent election. Here’s how I plan to bite my tongue this Thanksgiving, even if my extended family does not.

Now, my immediate family has a “no talking about politics” rule that is generally enforced at all times, but even more so at the dinner table. So, if you bring up politics at a holiday dinner table? Well, good luck bucko, it was nice knowing you. I’m kidding. Except I’m kind of not. Following the election, I genuinely did not know how I would go home and keep my mouth shut. I felt a lot of emotions when I saw the lack of morality and empathy in many people. After a few days, though, I was able to come back down to earth for a second to remind myself of who I am. I don’t pick senseless fights I know will lead nowhere.

What I plan to do is politely remind whoever wants to talk politics, that our house on Thanksgiving is not the time or place to do so. Maybe I hit them with a “Wow, this food is so good, we should really be doing less talking and more eating” or even a sharp look and “No. Let’s not do that. You really don’t want to open that can of worms.”

All jokes aside, Thanksgiving is a time to gather, not just with family but with friends. For those who don’t have the best support system in their family, think about doing a Friendsgiving instead. My roommates and I plan to host a Friendsgiving this year, and have the past two years. Inviting some of our other friends as well really brings up the mood, especially in times such as these. Even though my roommates and I all go home for Thanksgiving, it puts everyone in high spirits to cook up a nice meal all together, and just hang out. With the end of the semester approaching it also serves as a wonderful break from our otherwise busy lives.

So, how do I plan to hold my tongue at Thanksgiving? By reminding myself of who I am, I know how to keep my opinions in check, and I know I can push through one evening, especially if it means I’ll finally be home.