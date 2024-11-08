The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween season comes to an end, the most highly anticipated costume of the year was just revealed last Thursday. Heidi Klum has been referred to as the queen of Halloween for years thanks to her dedication to her costumes and exclusive yearly party. For two decades she has shown intricate and iconic costumes, from movie characters to animals, she has done it all.

Don’t believe me? Here are 10 of her most unique looks to date:

Snake & Apple

Dressed as a snake wrapped around an apple, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared at her 2006 party as a biblical reference for her seventh annual party. She was undeniably the center of attention in her striking green body paint!

Purple Glitter Robot

Who doesn’t love a bit of glitter? In a couple costume with her then-husband Seal, Klum showed up to the party on stilts glittering through the night. The detail, dedication and fun concept are now a staple to her parties.

Apes

In a realistic ape costume, Klum shocked guests in 2011 when her and her husband were unrecognizable. Once again, the detail and artistry put into these costumes make them hard not to love!

Grandma

In 2013 Klum appeared as an older, yet still gorgeous, version of herself. Taking the nontraditional Halloween route, the use of prosthetics and body paint truly made everyone think she aged overnight!

Jessica Rabbit

Who doesn’t love a good Jessica Rabbit look? Klum took this Halloween staple to the next level as a hyperrealistic version of the beloved cartoon character!

Heidi Klum x6

Dressing as herself in 2016, Klum and five other women wore an identical look, giving an uncanny, eerie appearance with the accuracy of clones. Why have one of yourself when you can have six?

Fiona & Shrek

For another couple’s costume, Klum and Tom Kaulitz took things to a whole new level when they appeared in 2018 as the iconic movie characters Fiona and Shrek. Both being unrecognizable, this was a fun costume that truly brought the cartoon to life.

Alien/Zombie

Venturing into another world, Klum dressed as a zombie alien with hyperrealistic prosthetics. Taking Halloween to new heights is easy when you’re Heidi Klum.

Worm

Somehow bringing an even bolder costume to her iconic party in 2022, Klum went as a giant worm. Yes, a worm. Unable to function properly, she was covered from head to toe in prosthetics and art as her husband went with her as a horrifying fisherman.

Peacock

For 2023’s party, Klum not only showcased the artist’s talent via her prosthetics but also the art of dance with the help of Cirque Du Soleil while dressed as a peacock. Being able to witness the performance via social media was truly eye-opening.

And bonus…

Did you really think I wouldn’t include this year’s costume? Continuing the non-human theme for her 2024 costume, Klum went as ET with her husband. The costumes gave the illusion that ET was truly in the room!

I know I speak for everyone when I say I can’t wait to see what the queen of Halloween has in store for next year.