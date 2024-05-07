Denim Must Haves for Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School’s out for summer! You know what that means? Plenty of opportunities to soak in the sun while also wearing stylish outfits!

Something that is needed in everybody’s summer closet is denim. Now, I know what you’re thinking, “denim is too heavy,” “denim will make me too hot,” etc… Well, I’m here to tell you that’s not the truth! There is so much more to denim than just those baggy jeans you wore all winter (sorry for the callout there…).

Let’s get into what I consider denim MUST HAVES for summertime!

Denim Cutoffs

I know, starting off basic, but what would a “must haves” list be without basics?

There are lots of options when it comes to denim cutoffs, you’ve got your booty shorts, low-waited, high-waisted, bermuda… I could probably go on for paragraphs listing all the types of cutoffs you can purchase, but you get the gist.

These shorts are a summer staple, I’m sure we all recall the summer of the Outer Banks TV show where we all dressed like Sarah Cameron? I know you still have some cutoffs in your closet from that era, it’s time to dust them off and put them to work!

Don’t have a pair of denim cutoffs already? Here’s a great option from American Eagle. They’re high-waisted, which in my opinion is the superior waistline!

I love to pair these shorts with a tank top, specifically those $5 ones from Target (IYKYK), or an oversized graphic tee! Both these options are super cute and perfect for summer!

Denim Maxi Skirts

Denim maxi skirts are SO IN this summer (decided by me!) I especially love any that have the slit up the front of the skirt, it makes them a little less conservative and also way more comfortable for the summer!

Styling this skirt is so simple as well, I pretty much style it the same way I would a pair of jeans! I recommend wearing a cute baby tee (I love graphic baby tees, especially from Mustard Yard Press), those $5 Target tank tops I mentioned earlier or a dressy crop top to make the outfit a little less casual!

These skirts are widely available right now, but I recommend this AE Low-Rise Curvy Denim Maxi Skirt (which is on sale for $35 at the time of publication!) I know I said I’m not a huge fan of low rise, but I love the length and fit of this skirt! The AE Curvy products are always a win for me, so I’m going to trust them with the low rise on this one!

Baggy Jorts

As seen on Reneé Rapp and many other fashion icons, baggy jorts are destined to be the “it girl” item of the summer.

Rapp’s shorts pictured above are on the longer side of the baggy jorts, but if you’re not feeling bold enough for that length, no worries! Baggy jorts literally come in any length you could possibly want.

One amazing place to find shorts like this is the men’s section at your local thrift store! If you can’t find shorts you like, you can also get a little crafty with it and cut up some jeans (or if you go to Kent State, get a fashion student to alter them!)

Don’t want to try your luck at the thrift store? Check out these AE Dreamy Drape Low-Rise Baggy Bermuda Cargo Shorts! While they’re not as long as Reneé’s, they still go down to right above the knee and are super baggy! I love the cargo style with the plethora of pockets as well! P.S. At the time of publication, these shorts are on sale for $40!

I’d recommend pairing these shorts with an oversized tee, like Rapp is wearing above, or a tighter top, like a baby tee or cropped tank! In need of some oversized graphic tees? Check out American Eagle’s selection here!

Denim Overall shorts

Last but certainly not least, we have overall shorts. Denim overalls are a staple in any wardrobe year-round, but when that warmer weather hits? It’s overall shorts all the way…

There are so many different ways you can wear these, you could have both straps hooked, one strap hooked, folded over, the options are limitless. As an indecisive person, I value this in an item of clothing.

The aesthetics you can cover with this one item are endless. Going for a farm girl vibe? Style it like the image above with a cute, linen tee and keep both straps attached! Want something more modern? Wear a baby tee underneath and let one strap hang down the back! Need a cowgirl vibe? Throw on a button down, cowboy boots, these overalls and you’re all set to go!

Check out American Eagle’s denim short overall selection here!

That’s all!

That’s all the fashion advice I have as a non-fashion major to offer today! Head to your local American Eagle today to pick up some denim staples!