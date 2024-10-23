In the beauty space, trends come and go faster than you can snap your fingers. Clean girl makeup has been trending the hardest in recent years, and experimenting with skincare has become a bigger trend than experimenting with makeup. As someone who loves beauty and trying out new makeup looks, here are some trends I would love to see come back in style.
- Cut Creases
-
As a teenager in 2016, I loved watching beauty YouTubers create a new look that always included a cut crease! A cut crease can be used with literally any color or style and the possibilities are endless. Cut creases can also be done in so many shapes and styles to make you eyes look wider or more like a siren eye, and I crave to see these more often. It is time to blow the dust off of your old colorful eyeshadow palettes and experiment with a sharp cut crease!
- Big winged eyeliner
-
I love a sultry eye and one of the easiest ways to achieve this look is with a big winged eyeliner. Once you master the liquid eyeliner you can turn heads with this bold, beautiful look.
- Long lower lashes
-
Inspired by more vintage makeup looks? The ’60s mod style is an amazing way to bring a little more attention to large doe eyes. I am very inspired by Shelley Duvall who was often rocking almost comically large fake lashes on her lower lash line. This trend is so simple and easy with just mascara and a few lash clusters glued to your lower lashes.
- Bold eyeshadow
-
Even if you do not feel confident enough to pull off an intricate eyeshadow look like a cut crease, wearing a bright, colorful eyeshadow can just as easily spice up your look. It can also become the perfect accessory for your favorite outfit!
- Glitter and rhinestones
-
If you are like me, you watched “Euphoria” in 2019 and became heavily inspired by the show’s makeup artist Donni Davy and her use of glitter and rhinestones to turn a basic look into a bold, bright look. With the rise of the clean girl aesthetic, I was disappointed to see less and less glitter and rhinestones in everyone’s day-to-day eye look. Don’t be afraid to spice up your makeup with a shimmer on your eyelid or a few rhinestones!
- Angel makeup
-
This look is very similar to clean girl makeup but with that extra pop! I am obsessed with a bright inner corner and a ton of glitter. This look also brings attention to your eyes without overpowering your face.
- Smokey eyes
-
In the fall season, makeup is less likely to sweat off, so it is time to pump it up! A big blown-out smokey eye adds so much drama and can darken up your look perfectly for the changing weather.
- Bleached Brows
-
I am obsessed with the bleached brow look, especially when matched with a bold eye. The contrast is so eye-catching and different from everything I see in beauty right now! I specifically love how Mia Goth pulls off her light brows. I feel like bleached brows, no matter how much light, soften the face up a perfect amount.
- Graphic liner
-
This is a look that I am currently obsessed with and love to do on myself! If you love to paint and be creative, why not show that talent off in your eyes? From a white line under your normal eyeliner to off-the-wall neon colors, a bold graphic liner brings the perfect amount of drama and creativity even if you have no idea how to do eyeshadow!
Try out these looks and let’s bring back fun makeup!